Located at 114 Capital Hill and offered for $549,900
Built in 1889, this Victorian home has been beautifully updated with original
and contemporary finishes and extensive attention to detail. The original front door opens to the main level with a warm living room including the original banister and refinished hardwood floors. Adjoining is
a large dining room with French doors that open to the patio with gas available for a built-in grill or fireplace. Both the living room and dining room feature tray lighting. The gourmet kitchen boasts slab granite counters, subway tile, gas range and a charming breakfast nook.
Off of the kitchen is a large multi- purpose laundry room with generous closed and open storage space and French doors opening to the back patio. The main level bathroom is outfitted with a concrete tile floor, subway tile walls, a claw foot tub and beautiful chandelier. Near the master bedroom is a sitting room which features an electric fireplace and a kitchenette with small fridge, sink
and microwave — the perfect spot to start your day. As a bonus, there is a fully renovated third-floor income suite with
a private exterior entrance, complete kitchen, stackable washer and dryer, one bedroom, 3/4 bath and outdoor deck with mountain views.
The property includes a parking pad with two spaces that could accommodate a detached garage if desired. This home is the perfect blend of Victorian charm, rich with original character, and modern updates and finishes. This home is walking distance from downtown Manitou Springs and many other attractions and outdoor activities such as the Manitou Incline. The home boasts a brand new gas furnace and four, heating-cooling mini-split units. This fall, the house exterior was painted with full lead abatement, new water heater and water-pressure regulator. The third floor apartment has been fully remodeled.