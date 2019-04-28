An outside fire burned an estimated 10-12 acres east of Colorado Springs Sunday afternoon.
The fire was reported at about 3:30 p.m. between mile markers 5 and 6, at the 12300 block of Colorado 94.
Firefighters had contained the fire and were putting out hot spots about an hour later.
Nearby Aztec Raceway supplied at least two tankers of water to firefighters.
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, there was fire department activity on the highway between Space Village Avenue and North Franceville Coal Mine Road.
CDOT advised that delays were possible, but no roads were closed.
CO 94 EB/WB: Fire department activity between Space Village Av and North Franceville Coal Mine Rd. Fire activity in the area of Hwy 94 MM 5 to MM 6. Possible traffic delays. Watch for crews. Use Caution.— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) April 28, 2019
CHFD responding mutual aid with Ellicott to an outside fire in the 12300 block of Hwy 94— Cimarron Hills FD (@CimHillsFD) April 28, 2019
Additional information about the fire was not immediately available.
