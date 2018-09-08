Grass fire erupts in northwest Colorado Springs neighborhood
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters are working to put out a grass fire in a neighborhood on the northwest side of Colorado Springs.

It started around 6:15 p.m. in the area of Rockrimmon Boulevard and Tamarron Drive.

A resident in the area told 11 News the fire started in a water retention basin.

