Grass fire erupts in northwest Colorado Springs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters are working to put out a grass fire in a neighborhood on the northwest side of Colorado Springs.
It started around 6:15 p.m. in the area of Rockrimmon Boulevard and Tamarron Drive.
A resident in the area told 11 News the fire started in a water retention basin.
CSFD crews mitigate a fire in a approximately 6 foot diameter concrete storm drain that extended into some trees. FIRE did not extend into the light grasses and no structures were threatened. Investigators on scene investigating for the source of ignition. @CSFD_PIO73 pic.twitter.com/EXcy5tULmX— LT 73 PIO CSFD (@CSFD_PIO73) September 9, 2018