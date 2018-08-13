Governors: Trump directive could hurt effort to save birds

DENVER • A new Trump administration directive could undermine a hard-won compromise aimed at saving a beleaguered bird scattered across the West, some governors say.
The directive, issued in late July, severely limits a type of land swap involving federal property. Critics say that eliminates an important technique for saving habitat for the shrinking population of greater sage grouse.
“It took one of our tools out of the toolbox,” said John Swartout, an adviser to Gov. John Hickenlooper.
Hickenlooper told federal officials in an Aug. 2 letter that he opposes the change. Nevada, Oregon and Utah also expressed opposition or concern.
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management, which issued the directive, will work with the governors on “adjusted” plans, a spokeswoman said.
Greater sage grouse are spiky-tailed, ground-dwelling birds about the size of chickens. They are best known for the males’ showy displays in springtime mating dances.
They once numbered in the millions, but the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service now puts the population at 200,000 to 500,000. Experts blame energy development that broke up the bird’s habitat, along with disease, livestock grazing and other causes.
Their range covers about 270,000 square miles in 11 Western states and two Canadian provinces. The largest concentrations are in Wyoming, Montana, Nevada and Idaho.
In 2010, the Obama administration said the bird would need protection under the Endangered Species Act, which would have brought restrictions on drilling, mining, ranching and other development.
But in 2015, the administration reversed course, announcing the intricate Sage Grouse Initiative, which relied on federal agencies, states, ranchers and others to save the bird without invoking potentially stricter limits under the endangered species law.
States planned to require developers, such as energy companies drilling for oil, to replace destroyed or damaged habitat with similar land elsewhere.
The practice is called “off-site compensatory mitigation” and is envisioned as a last resort, if the damage cannot be avoided or minimized.
But the BLM, which oversees about 388,000 square miles of public land, announced July 24 that it would no longer use mandatory off-site compensatory mitigation on most federal land.
The bureau said it did not have legal authority to enforce the requirement. It was one of many Obama-era environmental regulations and practices rolled back by the Trump administration.
Some state officials and environmental groups worry that the decision to back away from the mitigation tool could weaken the Sage Grouse Initiative and make it harder to save the bird.
Hickenlooper, a Democrat, wrote to the BLM that the move “jeopardizes BLM’s ability to implement or enforce critical components” of the federal plan for the greater sage grouse in Colorado. He withdrew his support for the plan’s most recent version.
Jason Miner, an adviser to Oregon Democratic Gov. Kate Brown, told federal officials that the state was “concerned and unsupportive.”
Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval and Utah Gov. Gary Herbert, both Republicans, also expressed concern and asked for more information.
“Compensatory mitigation is an important part of Utah’s conservation plan for sage grouse, which is why the state is requesting a meeting with the BLM to discuss this potential conflict,” Herbert spokesman Paul Edwards said in a written statement.
But Wyoming officials said they believe the new directive still allows them to require off-site mitigation plans, with BLM agreement.
The BLM still would consider mandatory mitigation plans if they are required by states or other third parties, spokeswoman Heather Feeney said. But she left open the possibility they would be rejected.
Federal officials could not provide details on how often the mitigation plans have been used.
The Fish and Wildlife Service often is consulted by other agencies on such plans and every year provides tens of thousands of comments and recommendations on them, said Gary Frazer, the agency’s assistant director for ecological services.
Frazer said mitigation plans have been used for species ranging from condors to the desert tortoise, but a comprehensive list wasn’t available.