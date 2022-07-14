AUSTIN, Texas • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday again said he was initially misled about the police response to the Uvalde school massacre, calling newly leaked video of officers hesitating for more than an hour “shocking” and not what he had been told when he originally lauded officers for a swift and brave confrontation.
“None of the information in that video was shared with me on that day,” Abbott told reporters in Houston when asked about his reaction to the video published this week. “And so it was shocking.”
Multiple inaccurate and conflicting statements given by officials since the May 24 tragedy at Robb Elementary School have compounded the grief and anger over a gunman killing 19 children and two teachers. Seven weeks later, there remains an incomplete account of why heavily armed police officers waited so long to take action and who was in charge.
A nearly 80-minute school surveillance video published this week by the Austin American-Statesman put in full view the bewildering inaction by law enforcement as the massacre unfolded. Abbott said Thursday it was “disgusting to see what happened.”
A day after the attack, Abbott had commended police, saying at the time that officers “showed amazing courage by running toward gunfire” and that it was “a fact that because of their quick response” lives were saved. Two days later, Abbott said he had been misled during an initial briefing and was “livid.”
Abbott has not said who provided the misinformation. Renae Eze, an Abbott spokeswoman, said in an email Thursday that it came from a briefing in which “different accounts were spun” by a room of law enforcement and public officials. His office has not provided names.
At a Uvalde City Council meeting in June, Mayor Don McLaughlin said the briefing that preceded Abbott’s inaccurate remarks was given by Victor Escalon, a regional commander with the Texas Department of Public Safety. McLaughlin has been increasingly critical of state police since the shooting, accusing DPS leaders of minimizing the involvement of their own troopers and deflecting blame on local officers.