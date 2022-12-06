Colorado Gov. Jared Polis ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on Wednesday in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
In proclamation from the governor reads:
On National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, we honor the memories of the 2,403 service members and civilians whose lives were cut short on that tragic December morning. We reflect on the resilience of America’s Armed Forces, who withstood the attack and built the most capable fighting force the world has ever known.
"In the wake of tragedy, these brave women and men — the Greatest Generation — answered the call to defend freedom, justice, and democracy across the Pacific, throughout Europe, and around the globe. Today, we carry forward their spirit of unity and their enduring resolve to protect the United States against those who seek to do us harm.
This year marks the 81st anniversary of the attack.
Polis' order is in accordance with a proclamation issues by President Joe Biden. In it, the president said "I encourage all Americans to reflect on the courage shown by our brave service members that day and remember their sacrifices. I ask us all to give sincere thanks and appreciation to the survivors of that unthinkable day."