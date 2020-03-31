Confused on what businesses are considered essential? The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment defines one as:

“Any business, including any for profit or non-profit, regardless of its corporate structure, engaged in any of the commercial, manufacturing, or service activities listed below."

Such businesses "may continue to operate as normal," according to the state. "Critical Businesses must comply with the guidance and directives for maintaining a clean and safe work environment issued by the CDPHE and any applicable local health department. Critical Businesses must comply with Social Distancing Requirements”

The essential businesses are: