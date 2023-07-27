Residents are concerned a 400-unit apartment building planned near South Nevada Avenue on Colorado Springs' west side will exacerbate the already congested traffic corridor and could potentially obstruct critical evacuation routes for thousands of residents living in the area.

"When there's a catastrophic event, if this apartment (complex) is allowed at 400 units, there will be loss of property and possibly loss of life. Emergency vehicles have a hard time navigating through traffic on Nevada (Avenue) and Tejon (Street) as it is. Those minutes mean something to people waiting for emergency vehicles," Felicia Grillo, who lives in Rock Creek Mesa near Fort Carson, told the Colorado Springs City Council this week.

The council Tuesday voted 7-1, with Councilman Mike O'Malley absent and Councilman Dave Donelson opposed, to approve a request to rezone about 4.5 acres between East St. Elmo and East Ramona avenues, just west of South Nevada Avenue. The council also approved plans to build the Creekwalk Apartments, up to 400 units in a seven-story building just west of the new Sprouts Famers Market grocery store.

Developer Danny Mientka, a driving force in South Nevada's redevelopment in recent years, told the council Tuesday the apartments will build on efforts to revitalize the corridor, restore Cheyenne Creek and provide new, needed housing options for people who want to live in southwest Colorado Springs — including military personnel and civilians working at Fort Carson, the city's largest employment center located just 3 miles from the project site.

"We have no real estate in the southwest (part of the city) for new housing. We know we have a housing issue," Mientka said.

Residents who spoke against the project this week said South Nevada Avenue is already a heavily trafficked corridor. They also highlighted a past evacuation modeling study the city completed in 2010 showing critical routes like Interstate 25, U.S. 24, South Nevada Avenue, Lake Avenue and others could become gridlocked in an emergency evacuation.

That modelling showed residents living west of those routes in the Broadmoor, Cheyenne Mountain and other communities would be trapped, said Dana Duggan, a board member with Colorado Springs wildfire safety advocacy group Westside Watch. That group successfully led the opposition against another high-density apartment complex proposed at 2424 Garden of the Gods Road over concerns about evacuation safety; the City Council ultimately denied that project in 2021.

"We're trapped. We've been trapped since 2010. This is just making it worse," Duggan said.

A June 14 staff report says a 350-page traffic study submitted for the project "does point out that some movements in or out of the project could be subject to congestion and delay during peak periods."

Todd Frisbie, the city's traffic engineering division manager, told the council Tuesday the city accepted the traffic report and found it met city criteria "in terms of operations and levels of service."

The project is part of booming redevelopments along the corridor since 2015. At that time, the City Council declared about 100 acres on either side of Nevada Avenue, about 1.5 miles south of downtown, an urban renewal site. The designation has brought new restaurants, stores, hotels and homes into the area.

Street improvements have been made along this corridor as it has undergone redevelopment, Jim Houk with developer consultant Kimley Horn said.

About 1,800 line feet of streetscape improvements and pedestrian upgrades have already been made to improve traffic flow, he said, including new public rights of way for multimodal transportation improvements. Four signal and intersection upgrades, including a new signal at Roanoke Street south of East Cheyenne Road, closing the pedestrian crossing at St. Elmo Avenue, widened streets and accessible access are other improvements that have been made, he said.

"This is just a small piece of the puzzle that's adding to the improved circulation and traffic conditions in the area," Houk said.

Developers said residents will be able to easily access mass transit in the area and can walk or bike to nearby Cheyenne Creek, restaurants, grocery stores, service providers and other retailers, which they expect will take more cars off surrounding roads.

Last summer the City Council also approved a wildfire evacuation ordinance requiring city fire staff to divide the city into evacuation zones, Mientka said.

"(Mass fire evacuations are) ... traumatic in our community," he said. "We have PTSD because of the Waldo Canyon and Black Forest fires. It's just something very unique to our city. We have to deal with that and understand it. We're responding to it as a community."

Some residents were also concerned the building's proposed height — seven stories, or 85 feet — would not fit cohesively with other developments in the area.

City planners said the building would serve both as a transition and as a buffer between lower-density residential uses west of the site and high-density commercial activity along South Nevada Avenue to the east.

"That's not enough for me," Councilman Donelson said before voting against the project. "... I feel like the bulk and scale of this is too much."

Other councilmembers hailed the "walkability" of the project and its contribution to South Nevada's recent and ongoing redevelopment.

"The density, what it does is it creates a community," Councilwoman Yolanda Avila said. "There's places to shop nearby, to eat, and it's walkable. ... There's never a perfect situation and we always want to make the perfect the enemy of the good. This is a very good project."