Children, life, mornings.
And silence.
That was Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s description of the things he has come to treasure most during his country’s time of war. American TV star David Letterman flew over to interview him recently in a subway tunnel with trains rattling by and air raid sirens going off in the background.
Letterman asked if the war had changed him.
“I’m not sure war has changed us,” he answered. “It has put us in different conditions of existence. The conditions in which you have to choose to either remain human or turn into an animal.”
He said he is daily overwhelmed by hatred toward his enemies but has had to suppress his hatred in order to stay human, even at the same time he is rousing his people to fight those enemies tooth and nail. But fight them by the rules.
In his effort to stay human, Zelensky observed, “I have started to love the simple things since the beginning of the war.”
“Children, life, mornings.
“And silence. When there are no sirens. Wonderful.”
Zelensky’s ability to strip away life’s many distractions and dwell in the vital reminded me of a conversation I had with a colleague once years ago that stayed with me, and remains relevant even now. Back then, over beers, we were talking about Eastern Europe as well, at the time when the Polish Solidarity movement was trying to tear the first holes in the iron curtain of communism. As we spoke of dockworker Lech Walesa’s courage in organizing strikes that eventually brought down Poland’s authoritarian regime, we asked ourselves aloud if there was a cause, like Solidarity’s, that we would willingly die for.
The question isn’t one we Americans much have to worry about day to day. Our soldiers, of course, have already answered that question with a moral clarity I sometimes envy. But what of the rest of us? Would we do what the Ukrainians are doing to save our liberty? Or the women in Iran who are literally being hanged from cranes for taking off their hijabs and burning them? Or the Chinese students who are risking years in prison by protesting in the streets against the government’s tyrannical response to COVID?
The bravery of the women of Iran, the citizens of Ukraine, the locked down, ground-under people of Shanghai is a profound affirmation that human freedom truly is an inalienable right valued by people all over the world.
I saw this written in The New York Times by Yasheng Huang, a professor at MIT and author of the forthcoming book, “The Rise and Fall of the East.” He was talking about China: “When students were holding up blank pieces of paper at protests, they were not thinking of defending the rights of those voicing unpopular, contrary views. They were defending their right to be human — the right to take a walk in the park, to cross the street to get lunch or to visit friends to play a game together.”
The right to simple things. Children, life, mornings. Silence.
I’ve noticed that the driving force behind these astonishing quests for freedom in Iran and China and Ukraine right now are mostly Zoomers, members of Generation Z, the young people born between 1997 and 2012.
In an open letter to the women of the world, Golshifteh Farahani, an Iranian-born actress, wrote that what Iran’s Generation Z wants is very simple:
“Freedom of choice. Freedom for Iranian women to behave, dress, act, walk and talk as equals to Iranian men. There is no ideology involved, no formal political movement from the left of right. The simplicity of the demand for freedom is what makes it so powerful.” One of the chants that is repeatedly heard in videos from nearly every major protest across the country now: “Women. Life. Freedom.”
I can’t help but think that Zoomers in Ukraine, Iran and Shanghai aren’t that different from American ones. I’m betting they post videos on TikTok, follow news of the weird on Instagram, and sing and dance on the internet a lot like our sons and daughters here do. I’m secretly hoping they’ll all create the first transnational counterculture of democracy to rival all our petty nationalist impulses. Imagine there’s no countries, right? It isn’t hard to do.
Which brings me back to that ancient conversation with my colleague. After about the fifth beer, he said that the cause he would die for if it came down to it was probably the First Amendment itself. The Freedom of the Press. The Freedom of Speech. The Freedom to Assemble. The Freedom of Religion.
I found myself agreeing with him without pause. If someone tried to take my first amendment away, I would fight.
And now, after a lifetime of pursuing and preserving to the best of our small abilities the practice of journalism and freedom of the press in our country, my colleague and I agree that lately we have seen that the fight is on, our freedom of the press is eroding. And not because of a Putin suppressing our speech, but because of the opposite, because of a kind of flood of too much freedom, too much information, a growing autocracy of bad information, of untrustworthy information somehow poisoning and overwhelming freedom of speech, and speech itself, that precious ability to express ourselves meaningfully, through articulate sounds. The towers of internet babble threaten our true freedom of speech as frighteningly as any dictator.
It ennobles your daily experience when you know there is something that you would be willing to die for. It gives you some solidarity and fellow feeling with the countless numbers of your human brothers who are in some sort of bondage right now.
I once asked another colleague who writes about the military if the soldiers he wrote about, the people on the front lines of defending freedoms, ever much thought about the morality of their choices, the morality of their lives.
Constantly, was his answer. They live in worlds of hyper-morality. They know every single day what they would die for, and might have to, and what they would not.
Zelensky is living that same life right now, and it has made him an extraordinary messenger to the rest of us about what is most vital in our lives, and what is not.
“The war is everywhere, in our houses,” he said to Letterman. “We are fighting for the whole world, for freedom in the whole world. We know what we are fighting for. Americans should know we are fighting for them as well.”
In this precious holiday season of ours, Zelensky’s message during that wintry interview reminded me of a favorite Christmas carol, and its universal wish for a single night for the whole world that is silent and holy, when all is calm, all is bright.
He reminded me that so much depends on the simple things.
Children, life, mornings.
Women. Life. Freedom.
And silence.
Vince Bzdek, executive editor of the Denver Gazette, Colorado Springs Gazette and Colorado Politics, writes a weekly news column that appears on Sunday.