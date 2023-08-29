Low-income recipients of the federal government’s food stamp or financial assistance programs who believe they have been victims of electronic theft of their benefits through card skimming or card cloning may be eligible for replacement money, according to the Colorado Department of Human Services.

States can use federal money to replace stolen funds from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, the Adult Financial Assistance Program or Colorado Works, the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, based on new guidelines Congress passed in December.

EBT, Electronic Benefits Transfer, cardholders would discover the theft by funds being deleted from their accounts, said John Rosa, a Colorado Department of Human Services spokesman.

State officials are unsure exactly how much money might be missing, he said.

“We only know the incidents reported to us and counties,” Rosa said.

Thousands of people are known victims of electronic theft of food stamp and cash subsidies that are loaded onto EBT cards, similar to a credit card.

In El Paso County, between Jan. 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023, six cardholders reported and were confirmed to have lost about $5,200 in food stamp benefits, Rosa said, and six cardholders were validated to have lost about $3,000 in cash benefits.

Statewide, a total of 429 food stamp cardholders reported theft of $363,650 from Oct. 1, 2021, to June 30 of this year, according to the Colorado Department of Human Services.

Fewer cash-benefit cards were hit, with 148 cardholders statewide reporting losses of $99,650 from cash-benefit cards between Jan. 1, 2022, through June 30.

Recipients who think their benefits were stolen electronically between Oct. 1, 2022, and June 30 have until Friday to report the fraud to the local county Department of Human Services, the state said.

Cardholders who think they had benefits stolen after July 1 have 30 days to file a claim for the loss.

Recipients must fill out a stolen-benefits form, which is available in English and Spanish, to request replacement funds, and return it to county human services.

Only benefits lost through electronic theft are eligible for replacement. The state will not return benefits if a physical card was lost or stolen, if the card owner gave their card number or PIN to someone and their benefits were stolen, or if they wrote their PIN on their card, according to state human services officials.

The fraud comes as increased emergency food stamp allotments the federal government added during the COVID-19 pandemic ended six months ago.

To prevent electronic benefit theft, the state recommends changing a PIN, a personal identification number, often, keeping the PIN and card number private, reporting suspicious activity, and if fraud is suspected, immediately freezing the card by logging into the cardholder portal or using the mobile phone app.

Also, be on the lookout for card skimmers thieves place at checkouts by watching for loose units or other out-of-the-ordinary situations and report them to the store.