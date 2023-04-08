Tuesday’s elections in Denver and Colorado Springs were decided by something I’d kind of forgotten was possible in politics in this day and age.

To my pleasant surprise, inspiration won the day.

The candidates who most inspired voters, the candidates who promised something more than the trench warfare we’ve grown accustomed to in the last decade, are the ones who won.

This is exactly what we should want most from those who run for office: to be inspired. The best of our politicians engage in challenge and response politics, lifting up our sights to something better, and then inspiring us to go there with them.

Colorado Springs probably saw the biggest surprise of the night when avowed independent Yemi Mobolade, an immigrant from West Africa who has never won political office before, took first place in the first round of the mayoral election there.

Why did this political outsider strike a chord? I think it was because in a race marked by multi-candidate mudslinging, he offered inspiration.

"My vision for our city is that we will become an inclusive, culturally rich, economically prosperous, safe and vibrant city that shines on a hill brightly for the world to see," he said on election night at an energetic watch party. "They said, 'There's no way he has a chance,' that Colorado Springs would never vote for a Black immigrant with big dreams of unifying this city. But they were wrong, and you the voters have spoken."

In Denver, Mike Johnston won the day with a similarly inspiring message and a campaign that never went negative.

In his victory speech, Johnston said Denver chose "optimism and hope and change tonight."

“This is a city that houses all of us. This is a city that protects all of us. This is a city that includes all of us. That is what is at stake in this election. What we know tonight is that the hope is far bigger than the truth. Because we have the history bound in that hope to say we have solved hard problems before and we can solve them again.”

Second-place finisher Kelly Brough, who will face Johnston in a runoff, made inspiration a centerpiece of her campaign as well.

"When you grow up poor or disadvantaged or sometimes just different, you hear a lot more about what you can't do or who you can't be," Brough told her supporters Tuesday night. "What changes all of that in all our lives is when we get support from others. When people believe in us before we believe in ourselves."

Their words and their campaigns were like rays of sunshine breaking out on a bloody battlefield.

It’s clear to me after Tuesday that many of my fellow Coloradans are as tired as I am of attack partisanship, of sound bite sensationalism, of politicians pandering to the media, bashing their opponents to build themselves up.

A politician should first and foremost, inspire. If our political leaders are not idealists about who we are and what we can be, then who will be? Why would they run otherwise — to make things worse? Give us a well-articulated vision of a sunny day ahead. Lead opinion, don’t just follow it.

Wouldn’t it be something if these elections herald a return to politics of high purpose, reigniting imagination, empathy and even a little romance in our civil lives?

Yes, we need people who can balance the books, keep our cities running smoothly. Yes we need people who know how to compromise, collaborate, build coalitions among our diverse peoples. And yes, politicians need to spend a lot of time and money just on winning.

But we also need public servants who literally want to save the world right now.

We need more politicians driven by passion like the late great Phil Burton of California, a "one-man spectacle" with a towering rage for justice. Once, when asked by a reporter if he was trying to single-handedly save the world, he replied: “I’m determined to make the universe a better place. Not the world, the universe.”

We’ve seen inspiration before, but its been a while. We got it from John F. Kennedy’s “Ask not” inaugural address that drew hundreds of thousands of young people into public service, and from Ronald Reagan’s “Morning in America” campaign that restored a battered nation's optimism.

One of the most inspirational political leaders of our time wasn’t even a politician at all. He was a polish priest named Karol Józef Wojtyła, the one man I'd credit with ending the Cold War.

When shipyard worker Lech Walesa dared Poland to stand up to its Soviet occupiers, most of the world believed it was only a matter of time before Soviet tanks rolled in and crushed the resistance as they had done so many times before. But when Wojtyla became pope he sent a message to the Kremlin warning them that if tanks crossed the Polish border, he would fly to Warsaw and, armed with just his papal walking staff, personally march out to meet them.

The tanks never rolled. The Russians blinked. Within months, Hungary and Czechoslovakia defied Russia, then Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Bulgaria, Romania and Albania. And soon after the Soviet Union itself crumbled. The Russians knew John Paul was to blame, and they sent an assassin to kill him, but failed. And then what did the pope do? John Paul visited his attacker in prison … and forgave him.

That’s the power of inspirational politics.

Another time we saw the true majesty and power of what politics could be was the night the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was shot in Memphis. Bobby Kennedy was in Indianapolis that night campaigning for president, and amid the chaos of that dark day he went to an impoverished Black neighborhood and gave an impromptu, improvised speech that was more like a prayer. He stood on the bed of a flatbed truck with a microphone in it and delivered the news of King’s death to screams and wailing in the crowd. He acknowledged that many there were probably filled with bitterness, hatred and a desire for revenge.

“We can move in that direction as a country, in greater polarization — Black people amongst Blacks, and white people amongst whites, filled with hate toward one another. Or we can make an effort, as Martin Luther King did, to understand, and to comprehend, and replace that violence, that stain of bloodshed that has spread across our land, with an effort to understand, compassion and love.”

He appealed to the crowd’s deepest humanity. “Let us dedicate ourselves to what the Greeks wrote so many years ago: to tame the savageness of man and make gentle the life of this world.”

Yes, a politician once quoted a Greek poet to an inner-city crowd and asked his constituents to “make gentle the life of this world.”

Riots broke out in all the big cities in America that night, but not in Indianapolis.

Political journalist Joe Klein gave Kennedy credit for that.

“Kennedy’s words in Indiana stand as an example of the substance and music of politics in its grandest form and highest purpose – to heal, to educate, to lead,” Klein wrote. “Sadly his speech also marked the end of an era: the last moments before American public life was overwhelmed by marketing professionals, consultants and pollsters who, with flaccid acquiescence of the politicians, have robbed public life of much of its romance and vigor.”

On Tuesday night in Colorado, I heard words that made me think there is still a place in our hearts for a politics of inspiration, for a politics of substance and music and romance and vigor.

And maybe even a hunger for its return.