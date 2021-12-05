One week after it heard opening arguments in a major case on abortion, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear opening arguments Wednesday on another important and divisive case involving faith and public life: The use of taxpayer dollars for private Christian schools.
The case, Carson v. Makin, was brought by parents in Maine who were prohibited from using state funds to send their children to two private Christian schools. The parents contend that others are eligible for the funds for non-religious private schools.
If the Court decides that Maine violated the Constitution by prohibiting students from using a generally available student-aid program to attend schools that provide “sectarian” religious instruction, the decision could ripple far beyond Maine’s nearly 180,000 students.
Such a decision could accelerate a decades-long nationwide effort to undermine the traditional wall of separation between church and state in public education, as seen in last year’s major Court decision supporting taxpayer funds for religious schools in Montana.
Colorado Springs group involved
The Colorado Springs-based Association of Christian Schools International is one of dozens of religious organizations supporting the parents in Amicus briefs asking the Court to protect parental choice and religious freedom.
The two Christian schools in Maine are not members of ACSI, but it has eight member schools in the state and 1,987 member schools in the U.S. It also works with 23,000 schools in 100 countries, not all of them members.
“Families that use private schools should not suffer government discrimination because their choice of school is religious,” said an Amicus brief from ACSI, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, the National Association of Evangelicals, the Council for Christian Colleges & Universities, and other groups. The families also have the support of 18 states and Mormon, Southern Baptist, and Jewish groups.
On the other side of the battle are the National School Boards Association, the School Superintendents Association, the National Association of Elementary School Principals, the National Association of Secondary School Principals, the Council of Administrators of Special Education, various Maine education groups, and the American Civil Liberties Union.
In their brief, the national education associations said they were “deeply concerned that a decision in favor of Petitioners would weaken states’ and local school districts’ authority to define the contours of public education within their borders.”
While some Christian schools have academic programs and college acceptance rates that compare favorably with their public counterparts, others fail to meet secular standards. Some colleges reject students taught to believe that the cosmos is less than 10,000 years old, based on adherence to a literal reading of the biblical book of Genesis.
As Pender Makin, commissioner of the Maine Department of Education, wrote in her brief, the state is not discriminating against religious schools, but against schools that flout state guidelines.
“To be clear, religious organizations that are willing to provide education comparable to a public education are eligible to receive public funds through Maine’s tuition program. In excluding sectarian schools, Maine is declining to fund a single explicitly religious use: an education designed to proselytize and inculcate children with a particular faith.”
The Trump administration supported the Maine parents. The Biden administration supports Maine’s Department of Education.
Funding: Public, parochial, private
Taxpayer-funded free schools date back to America’s colonial days. During the 1800s, many states developed public schools and passed laws to make schooling compulsory and force residents to pay for it.
Catholics, Episcopalians, Lutherans, and Jews opted to create parochial schools that weren’t eligible for government funds. Anti-Catholic hostility would lead dozens of states to pass "Blaine amendments" forbidding the use of public funds for parochial schools.
During the 1950s and 1960s, a series of landmark Supreme Court decisions spurred the growth of privately-funded Christian schools serving fundamentalist and evangelical Christians.
• In the 1950s, Brown v. Board of Education mandated racial integration in the nation’s public schools. People opposed to integration founded hundreds of “segregation academies” that excluded Blacks, many of them Christian schools, including some that would become ACSI members after the association was founded in 1978. Today, more than half of ACSI-member schools have faculty and student bodies that are 80% or more white, according to the Christian Educators Diversity Alliance.
• In the 60s, Supreme Court rulings against Bible reading and state-sanctioned prayers led to increased enrollments in private Christian schools.
In recent years, Supreme Court decisions have broken down long-standing barriers to public funding for religious schools.
• In 2017, the Court sided with Trinity Lutheran Church of Columbia, Mo., in its case against state restrictions on funds for new playground surfaces. Chief Justice John Roberts called the state’s denial of benefits “odious to our Constitution.”
• And in the 2020 Espinoza case from Montana, the Court ruled that the state’s school choice program couldn’t exclude religious schools from receiving tax credit-funded scholarships.
Religious liberty expert Joshua Wilson says the recent decisions reveal “the rapid shifts in the Court’s understanding of religious liberty.”
“Abortion gets the headlines and the public attention, but religious liberty is arguably the central legal concept for the Christian Right, given the Court’s receptiveness to it, and the potential to apply a robust understanding of religious liberty to a broad range of policy areas, including school funding,” says Wilson, chair of University of Denver’s political science department, and author of “Separate but Faithful,” a book about conservative Christian legal activism.
Over the past few decades, outright prohibitions on public funding for Christian schools have been replaced by permissions for such funding, and now, requirements for such funding, say Wilson and other academic experts.
Not all Christian groups say “Amen” to this trend. The Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty said the Court’s Espinoza decision “too closely entangles government and religion.” The group prefers private funding for schools to protect “the distinctiveness of religion” and promote “values that advance religious freedom.”
Growing advocacy
The Maine case that the Court will take up Wednesday was brought by the Institute for Justice, a libertarian group affiliated with The Federalist Society. The Institute has been active in previous Christian school cases, including one involving a Choice Scholarship Program in Colorado's Douglas County.
Philip Scott, ACSI’s senior counsel for policy and advocacy, says the case is a logical successor to Montana’s Espinoza case.
“If you’re going to fund private schools, you can’t say religious schools can’t participate,” he said, adding that Maine’s voucher system “should be a free and open system.”
When asked about the possibility that public school funding made available to Christian schools could also go to non-Christian religious schools, Scott acknowledged the possibility but maintained that parents know best the unique needs of their own children.
“Deciding which school and approach best fits a family is a significant decision, and we would like to see families have the ability to make a choice that best fits them without limitations that really don’t make sense,” Scott said.
Scott says Maine’s current law declares that “you can be religious, but you can’t express that in the classroom.”
And he worries that this secularist philosophy could expand beyond schools, restricting churches and faith-based ministries. “You are allowed to be a religious entity, but not allowed to do things that are religious,” he said.
ACSI has in recent years expanded its advocacy initiatives on a broad array of legal, regulatory, and legislative issues, including “religious liberty, educational freedom/school choice, limited government involvement/regulation, and Christian schools as a public good.”
It has a Washington, D.C. office for its Director for Government Affairs, has filed 16 Amicus Briefs since 2019, and organized state advocacy networks in seven states.
In 2019, after Bethel Christian Academy, an ACSI-member school whose student body is 85% non-White, was disqualified from a Maryland voucher program over state concerns about the school’s beliefs on marriage and gender, ACSI introduced school leaders to the Alliance Defending Freedom, the Christian legal group founded by Focus on the Family founder James Dobson, which sued Maryland to reinstate the vouchers.
This year, ACSI joined 20 state attorneys general in a suit against the Biden Administration over its mandate that biological males who identify as female be allowed to compete against females.
In 2006, ACSI unsuccessfully sued the University of California system on behalf of five students of Calvary Chapel Christian School who had been rejected at UC because the school’s science classes had provided inadequate preparation for college. ACSI claimed the students’ Constitutional rights had been denied because of UC’s “viewpoint discrimination.”
Editor's note: Reporter Steve Rabey has provided contract editorial work to ACSI, most recently a 2019 article on Bethel Christian Academy.