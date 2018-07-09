A bipartisan committee of the Colorado Legislature began work Monday on policies that could change how sexual harassment complaints are handled at the state Capitol.
The committee will meet four more times before making recommendations to legislative leaders, who could adopt new policies or recommend legislation for the next session beginning in January.
The Legislative Workplace Interim Study Committee is to address due process for the accused, retaliation against accusers and confidentiality while an investigation is underway.
“Over the next five meetings, I hope this committee will examine ways to improve the Capitol’s workplace policies and procedures,” House Speaker Crisanta Duran, D-Democrat, said as Monday’s meeting began. “And I hope this process will be an opportunity for this committee to exhibit bipartisanship instead of politics and create a policy that is fair and better for everyone who works in the building.”
Last session, six male legislators, three Republicans and three Democrats, were publicly accused of misbehavior. The House voted to expel Rep. Steve Lebsock of Thornton, a Democrat who switched to Republican the day he was voted out, March 2.
A month later, the Senate failed to get the two-thirds majority vote needed to oust Sen. Randy Baumgardner, R-Hot Sulphur Springs.
Colorado is one of a few states addressing workplace culture in legislatures in the wake of the #MeToo movement. Lawmakers on Monday referred to the “political football” the issue can become in a politically driven statehouse, compared with typical workplaces.
California has led the way on the issue, said Jonathan Griffin, a policy analyst with the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Months ago, California set up a similar legislative group, Griffin told the Colorado panel. The result was a “workplace conduct unit,” an independent investigatory group to receive, investigate and assess complaints.
California also adopted a training program, a “strong statement denouncing retaliation,” as well as civil and criminal liabilities for those found to have harassed or retaliated against those who make a claim related to the Legislature, Griffin said.
The Colorado study group discussed whether a legislative committee or human resources office could investigate and assess the merit of complaints.
Last session, complaints were handled by House and Senate leaders, then forwarded to an outside investigator who did interviews and decided whether the accused or the accuser was more credible. The accused and Senate Republicans found that process unfair, given the damage an allegation can do to professional and personal reputations.
A one-size policy, however, does not fit everyone who works in the Capitol, said state Sen. Bob Gardner, R-Colorado Springs, a lawyer and committee member.
Lawmakers answer to voters, not an HR department, Gardner said, and lobbyists, reporters and others who work at the Capitol would not be bound directly by legislative policies.
Gardner suggested a situation in which an employee files a complaint after being disciplined by a supervisor. That employee could deem it retaliation when he or she is disciplined again for that work.
State Rep. Faith Winter, D-Westminster, one of five women who accused Lebsock, expressed concern about accommodations to support and encourage those who might come forward with a complaint.
“It would be helpful to know what access and requirements the committee has for those who both bring the complaint and who are being accused, and does that change if the person bringing the complaint is elected or not,” she said.
The next committee meeting is set for 9 a.m. Aug. 15 in House Committee Room 15 and will be streamed online via the committee’s web page.
Sen. Dominick Moreno, D-Commerce City, issued a statement Monday afternoon.
“Rather than being leaders, the legislature still tries to play catch up to practices already common in the private sector,” Moreno said. “So many volunteers and workers come to this building to make Colorado better. We need to do our part to make the experience safer and more professional.”