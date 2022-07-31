Kranj, Slovenia, will join cities from Greece, Japan, Mexico, Australia, Kyrgyzstan and Taiwan as the seventh sister city to Colorado Springs.
Smolensk, Russia, used to be an official sister city, the continuing war in Ukraine cited as reason for it to be removed from the list.
Kranj continues a tradition that started in 1962, when Colorado Springs partnered with Fujiyoshida, Japan, a relationship that has been maintained to this day.
While on paper, there may not seem to be many similarities between Kranj and Colorado Springs. Digging deeper reveals those connections: Kranj is a hub for professional sports and it is nestled at the base of the Slovenian Alps, just as Colorado Springs sits at the foot of Pikes Peak.
"As home to world-class sports infrastructure and elite athletes that train in Kranj and represent Slovenia on the world's largest stage, I look forward to working alongside Colorado Springs-Olympic City USA," Kranj Mayor Matjaž Rakovec said.
But what are sister cities, and how did they come about in the first place? To understand this, one must wind the clock back, all the way to World War II, where two separate events united a city in the Soviet Union and England.
In 1940, the town of Coventry was heavily bombed by the German Luftwaffe. Two years later, the Soviet city of Stalingrad was surrounded by the German Army, and residents and soldiers suffered greatly.
Seeing this, the mayor of Coventry sent a telegram to Stalingrad acknowledging their shared suffering and inspired the official "twinning" to take place in 1944.
In the United States, Sister Cities International (SCI) was started by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1956 as a way to "champion peace and prosperity" by "fostering bonds" among people from around the world.
"And it's hopeful that [SCI] would reduce wars and fighting because typically, when people don't know about other folks and don't understand, then that creates fear," said Donna Nelson, the chairman of the Colorado Springs Conservatory.
Nelson toured the U.S. Olympic Training Center with representatives from Kranj, underscoring the connections the cities have in professional sports and Olympic competition.
After partnering with ancient Olympia, the birthplace of the Olympic Games, an ambassador competition was created. Called the Young champion Ambassadors, this program gives the winner the opportunity to travel to the Olympic opening ceremonies.
"The winner travels with us to Greece," Nelson said. "That winner carries one of the Olympic torches in the torch relay that begins in Ancient Olympia, Greece, and ends wherever the Olympics are."
Ambassadors were able to participate in the 2020 games, even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and brought home the Olympic torches for display in the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum.
Colorado Springs' other sister cities are Kaohsiung, Taiwan; Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan; Nuevo Casas Gandes, Mexico; Canterbury-Bankstown, Australia; and Ancient Olympia, Greece.
When working with Fujiyoshida, Japanese families will have their child stay with an American family for one to two weeks. This will also mean meeting with the mayor and City Council members as the city does its best to educate the visitor on how things run.
That also is a two-way street, and in a visit to Fujiyoshida, members of the city government were able to observe a "sustainable smart town." According to Nelson, Springs Mayor John Suthers was impressed and led discussions on how integrate "smart-town" developments into Colorado Springs.
As far as costs go, Nelson estimated fees can run anywhere from $100-$2,000. She stressed that the city always tries to keep costs low and has often worked with local businesses to get reduced pricing.
"The city will pay for the mayor and myself, and anyone else that comes with us — they pay for their own flight," Nelson said. "When we get to the international country, they take care of everything from the moment we get on the ground — all of the transportation, the hotels, the food, everything."
Beyond the cultural exchange, the sister-cities program brings about some economic development and cooperation. Delegates from Kranj were able to network with Springs-based tech company Altia. Founder and CEO Mike Juran was "excited to do even more work," according to Nelson.
This is a natural evolution of conversations people have, Nelson said. The main purpose of establishing sister cities is cultural exchange and bonding — breaking down barriers and learning new ways of doing things that can be applied to our lives.
"And that's really what's been happening this week. When people were asking, 'oh, you're becoming sister cities with Kranj, Slovenia? What do we have in common with them? We don't have anything in common with them,'" Nelson said. "We have so much in common. In all of our meetings, everyone's mouth is almost never closed, because they're constantly saying, 'Wow, wow, wow, we're so much the same.'"