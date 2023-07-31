Sallie Clark, a longtime community advocate and former El Paso County and Colorado Springs elected official, is heading back to City Hall.

On Tuesday, Clark will begin her new role as the city's government and military affairs adviser, filling an existing vacant position and completing the new Mayor's Office of Community Affairs team. During the first week of July, Mayor Yemi Mobolade previously announced he appointed Danielle Summerville as the office's cultural and community outreach programs manager and Thomas Thompson as its community affairs adviser.

The office will serve as a bridge between Mobolade's office and the community.

"As Colorado Springs continues to grow in both its footprint and prominence, it's critical for our city to have a voice at the table where important decisions are being made and continue serving as a trusted partner for our military community," Mobolade said in a Monday news release. "Sallie's extensive experience serving at varying levels of government, plus her unwavering dedication to our local military community, including military families and veterans, make her an ideal leader to focus on and champion these efforts. I'm excited to bring her many talents to the city, and we look forward to the work ahead."

Clark is a longtime community advocate who most recently worked at the federal level as the Colorado director for rural development with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. She is a former Colorado Springs councilwoman, a former El Paso County commissioner and a businesswoman, the owner of the Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn. Also a military spouse, she has volunteered extensively with military organizations like the Home Front Military Network.

Last fall, Clark announced her run for Colorado Springs mayor in the city's April election and emerged as a close third in the race. Now, she takes up a new role in which she will engage local, regional, state and federal government partners and will lead the city's engagement strategy around military and veteran affairs, the release said.

The position also expands on a blueprint Mobolade laid out just before he was officially sworn in that is guiding his first 100 days in office, Clark said Monday. The document lists several of the mayor's top priorities, including improving communication and transparency.

"I'm excited to take this position and I'll look to those who kind of laid that groundwork," Clark said in an interview downtown Monday, after she watched, with reporters, Mobolade and other elected and business leaders in Colorado Springs and El Paso County share their excitement over the Air Force's announcement that U.S. Space Command headquarters would remain in Colorado Springs.

The decision came more than two years after former President Donald Trump announced the command's headquarters would move to Huntsville, Ala. Over that time, elected officials and business leaders in Colorado Springs, El Paso County, at the state Capitol and in Washington, D.C., rallied to ensure Space Command remained in Colorado Springs.

Clark said part of her work as the city's government and military affairs adviser includes "continuing to nurture those relationships we've built in the whole process."

She committed to maintaining Colorado Springs' "military strength and support of our armed forces" in the role.

Additionally on Monday, Mobolade announced that Bob Cope will retire as the city's economic development manager, a role that serves as a bridge between the local business community and new companies and business opportunities looking to come to or expand in Colorado Springs.

Cope's last day with the city is Sept. 2. He leaves after 15 years of employment, starting in 2008 as a senior analyst for economic development. Cope has led Colorado Springs' economic development division since 2011, and was Mobolade's supervisor when he worked as the city's small business development administrator from 2019-2022.

"(Cope) has brought wisdom, positivity and constancy to the role and has seen us through a period of prosperity and record job growth and development," Mobolade said in a city news release. "His dedication to the City for Champions initiatives was vital to the success of these five game-changing projects. There were long hours, many presentations to City Council and the community, and a lot of hard work and community-building efforts to bring these projects to life. We wish him the best in his next adventures."

Mobolade said in an interview Monday the city will replace Cope in the role, but he is "not going to rush" the process.

"I want to find the right person suited for the future of our city and the needs of our residents," he said.

In the meantime, Colorado Springs' senior economic development specialist Shawna Lippert and Travis Easton, the city's former Public Works director whom Mobolade recently promoted to his deputy chief of staff overseeing infrastructure and development, will fill in for the position as needed.

"I'm confident we aren't going to miss a beat," Mobolade said.