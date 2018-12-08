Nevada Avenue is a roughly 10½ mile north-south boulevard that courses through Colorado Springs. It begins a bit north of the now sprawling University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and goes south to wind up at South Academy Boulevard, near Fort Carson and Pikes Peak Community College.
Similar to most north-south streets in the older part of Colorado Springs, it is named after a mountain range, the snow-capped Sierra Nevada. East-west streets are named for rivers (Platte Avenue, etc.).
PlanCOS, the latest version of the Colorado Springs comprehensive plan, has a bold vision for Nevada Avenue. Under the plan, parts of this lengthy street will be transformed into a super street — a six-lane “multimodal corridor” with frequent transit service (on its own right of way) as well as conventional automobile traffic, pedestrians and bicyclists.
The northern portion of the Nevada Avenue corridor, from downtown north to the UCCS campus, will also be designated a “creative corridor,” where art and culture will be emphasized along with economic development.
There are a dozen or so sculptures alongside the University Village shopping center and around the majestic new Ent Center for the Arts at UCCS.
PlanCOS has been reviewed by the city Planning Commission. It will undergo public hearings and probable adoption by the City Council in early January. Copies of the draft plan are available on the internet.
This planned new high-density, high-activity corridor will be long, stretching “from UCCS to South Academy Boulevard.” Along the way, it passes through such activity centers as Penrose Hospital, Colorado College, Palmer High School, City Hall, the Pioneers Museum, and downtown.
Nevada Avenue, where it makes sense, will be widened. At its widest point it will include a landscaped sidewalk, a bike lane, two lanes of automobile traffic northbound, a large landscaped median (similar to the medians already in Nevada Avenue), two lanes of auto traffic southbound, a second bike lane, a second landscaped sidewalk, two lanes of Bus Rapid Transit (one lane in each direction) and a landscaped biker-hiker trail.
In short, Nevada Avenue, which is a bustling boulevard, will be turned into what PlanCOS calls a “complete street.” A complete street does not just serve the private automobile, but is “built for safe and convenient travel by all road users, including people on foot and bicycle, as well as transit users.”
This expansion of Nevada Avenue will not take place downtown or through the Old North End or the Near North End. Other methods of accommodating the buses and bikes and pedestrians will be needed in those older parts of the city. But the six-lane approach could work at the north and south ends of Nevada Avenue where the street is more open with room to expand.
As for the more built-up parts of Nevada, PlanCOS suggests a “multistreet” approach with the autos, buses, bikes, and pedestrians taking different streets to get where they need to go, thus lightening the burden on any one street. The plan specifically calls for “mitigating the impacts of multimodal transportation … on traditional, historic, and established neighborhoods.”
PlanCOS makes clear that an “effective transit service” is a key component of the bold new Nevada Avenue. Buses will run on their own separate rights of way rather than through traffic, thereby avoiding traffic tie-ups and providing fast and frequent service. The planners call for flexibility here, with a historic street car line or passenger rail as a possible alternative to buses.
The point is, that as the density and activity increase along the various parts of Nevada Avenue, people can travel quickly and easily from one activity point to another by public transit, thus discouraging the use of the private automobile. If the buses succeed at driving down the automobile traffic, living or working on Nevada Avenue could become a more pleasant proposition.
The creative corridor planned for Nevada Avenue would build on the arts and culture thriving in the area, starting with the Ent Center for the Arts at UCCS. Moving south from UCCS down Nevada Avenue, the creative corridor takes a jog at Uintah Street and then goes down Cascade Avenue to downtown, taking it past the Fine Arts Center and the Gaylord Performing Arts Center at Colorado College. It then will pass the Pikes Peak Center downtown. Also along the way will be the planned new hockey rink at Colorado College — the Ed Robson Events Center at Nevada and Dale Street.
In the future, PlanCOS calls for particularly emphasizing arts and culture at Fillmore Street and Nevada Avenue as well as in the downtown area.
Nevada Avenue is just one Colorado Springs street proposed for this multimodal approach. Constitution Avenue, Woodmen Road, and Colorado Avenue are also candidates for the super street treatment.
There will be critics of these plans for Nevada Avenue. Some people will dispute the need for these planned “upgrades” and “improvements.”
Some will warn it all means greater taxation and regulation, both of which are loaded words in Colorado Springs. Still others will complain because they do not support public transportation and bike lanes.
A few of these complaints are valid. But planners have to think a generation or two into the future. They also know that several of these projects will be done by private developers or through the creation of public-private partnerships.
And in certain cases there will be federal dollars that can be requested to achieve some of these goals, particularly for mass transit. PlanCOS is laying out the options.
In any event, let the conversation about the future plan for Colorado Springs begin.
Tom Cronin and Bob Loevy are political scientists at Colorado College. Bob Loevy served on the City Planning Commission from 1972 to 1975.