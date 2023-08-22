Fountain voters will soon have a say in whether a tax increase should help fund an increasing need for road maintenance and expansion projects.

The Fountain City Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to bring before voters the question of membership in the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority, which collects a 1% sales tax that pays for some of the region’s largest road extensions, maintenance and expansion. Despite being the region’s second-largest municipality, Fountain is not a member of the PPRTA, whose tax revenues currently benefit Colorado Springs, El Paso County, Manitou Springs, Green Mountain Falls, Ramah and Calhan.

The council approved the ballot question language, which will ask voters on Nov. 7 whether Fountain should impose the sales tax required to join the PPRTA.

The question comes after a recent city survey of 741 registered Fountain voters found that a majority of respondents — 59% — are in favor of the tax increase. While most public feedback from those both for and against the move has agreed on perceived poor road quality in the city, residents have differed on how maintenance should be funded.

Fountain resident Penny Cimino echoed several survey responses that feared their tax dollars could not be guaranteed to return to Fountain or that officials would put that money toward uses other than roads, and said the problem with joining PPRTA involves "trust."

She and several residents also said they believe the road quality within Colorado Springs and other existing PPRTA member municipalities does not differ from those in Fountain, and called for finding alternative means of funding road maintenance, such as staff salary cuts.

"When I go into Colorado Springs and drive around, I don't see where it has helped them a great deal," Cimino said. "(Fountain government is) like that friend that always needs money for food, clothing and housing, so you give it to them because you feel bad for them, only to watch them waste it."

Resident Fran Carrick cited rising costs of living and gas expenses, and urged the city to live within its means, as residents must.

"People are struggling, inflation is out of control," Carrick said. "The council needs to be in touch with the citizens in Fountain ... before you ask for this tax increase."

Those in support of joining PPRTA have cited minimal cost to taxpayers relative to benefits of road improvements and have argued that any Fountain resident who spends money elsewhere in the county is already paying into the PPRTA.

One resident on Tuesday said that while he does not favor most tax increases, the 1% sales tax could be much less than the hundreds of dollars one might spend to replace or realign tires after traveling poor road conditions.

"Yes, the 1% can add up but it's not going to add up to the additional cost that somebody (may not be able to afford) to get their vehicle to work because of (potholes)," the resident said.

"I would, at the very least, like the opportunity to vote on this," he said.

The city’s Finance Department estimates that Fountain residents pay over $1.2 million in sales tax that is not returned to the city, because it is not a PPRTA member.

If residents were to pass the potential ballot measure, a 1% sales tax rate could generate an estimated $3.8 million annually that would go to the PPRTA; however, Fountain would receive $3.5 million in return for street capital projects and over $2 million for maintenance, Fountain Mayor Sharon Thompson previously told The Gazette.

By joining PPRTA, accrual of funds in coming years would allow the city to chip away at an estimated $50 million to $75 million backlog in unfunded street maintenance and capital projects as well as prepare for future growth, survey documents said.

The city has said it would prioritize improving and maintaining existing infrastructure first, including resurfacing or rebuilding Fountain Mesa Road, Cross Creek, Crest Drive and Ohio Avenue.

Its membership would also "benefit the region" by streamlining funding and collaboration on potential joint projects, such as maintenance of shared roads with "checkerboard ownership," like Marksheffel Road and Fontaine Boulevard, El Paso County Engineer Josh Palmer told county commissioners in early August.

"It's not going to solve our problems with our roads in one year," Councilmember Detra Duncan said Tuesday. "Will it help? It will."

Councilmember Tamara Estes told residents the council's decision to bring the question before voters is not necessarily an official endorsement of PPRTA membership.

"Tonight, our vote reflects that we want the citizens to vote on this," Estes said. "I feel strongly our citizens need a voice in the process ... we want to give you the chance to say yes or no."