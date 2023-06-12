The El Paso County Redistricting Commission on Monday will hold its first of five public meetings to craft new commissioner districts for the first time since 2017, and has launched an online tool to help residents draw and present their own maps.

Monday's meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Lewis-Palmer High School in Monument. Residents of District 1 are encouraged to provide feedback on communities of interest and political competitiveness within the district. Residents of elsewhere in the county will also have an opportunity to provide public comment.

The redistricting commission, consisting of the current five members of the El Paso County Board of Commissioners, is set to review the results of five preliminary map renderings, drawn using several geographic and cultural factors, that it requested during its introductory meeting in May.

It will also receive a demonstration on using the ESRI Redistricting Tool, an online software that allows users to draw potential commissioner districts using GIS technology, 2020 census data and other demographic information.

Upcoming Redistricting Commission meetings: • District 1 meeting, June 12: Lewis-Palmer High School, 5:30 p.m. • District 2 meeting, June 21: Mountain View Academy, 5:30 p.m. • District 4 meeting, July 6: Mesa Ridge High School, 5:30 p.m. • District 3 meeting, July 10: Cheyenne Mountain High School, 5:30 p.m. • District 5 meeting, July 17: Regional Development Center, 9:00 a.m. July 14 is currently the last day for the public to submit proposed maps, though this deadline may be changed at the June 12 meeting.

Under House Bill 21-1047, passed in 2021, districts must be redrawn by Sept. 30 of the second odd-numbered year after a national census and cannot see more than 5% deviation between the most and least populous districts in a county.

According to a presentation by Clerk and Recorder Steve Schleiker in May, each new district should have a population of roughly 146,550 based on 2020 U.S. Census data.

Residents are encouraged to submit public comments and proposed maps through the website, which can be reviewed at future meetings.

"After creating an account, residents can create their own map using reference layers such as existing county commissioner, school, state House and Senate, or congressional district boundaries," the county said in a press release Friday. "The software will track the population of each district a person creates and will also allow them to overlay information such as ethnicity and voting age population should the user choose."

Click or tap here for instructions in written or video form for how to use the ESRI tool and free downloadable maps of commissioner and congressional districts, voter precincts, school and metropolitan districts and more.

Click or tap here to access the El Paso County ESRI Redistricting Tool.

The commissioners, all Republicans, appointed themselves to oversee the process without a citizen advisory committee at a controversial and highly attended regular meeting in April, during which dozens of residents argued that such a move would disenfranchise Democratic voters and accused the board of gerrymandering, given that a Democrat has not sat on the board since Stan Johnson's election in 1970.

The decision was "allowing the fox to guard the henhouse," one resident previously told commissioners.

In response, the El Paso County Democratic Party announced Friday that it is "organizing a peaceful protest" against the "politics of gerrymandering" at Lewis-Palmer High School at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

“If we don’t use this as an opportunity to make this right and equitable, it could be ten years before this happens again," Mischa Smith, the county Democratic Party chair previously told The Gazette.