High temperatures and blue-green algae likely killed dozens of fish in Prospect Lake in Memorial Park over the weekend.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman Bill Vogrin declined to comment on Prospect Lake because it is managed by the city of Colorado Springs. But across the state, high water temperatures, which contribute to lower oxygen levels in the water are stressing out trout, according to an agency news release. Stress caused by high temperatures could be compounded by the algae, he said.
"We are seeing that statewide," he said.
The blue-green algae in Prospect Lake was discovered in June, much earlier than last year when it was found in August, said Erik Rodriguez, an environmental health and safety specialist for the city. A warm and dry May and June likely contributed to the algae showing up earlier, he said.
The algae is actually a cyanobacteria that produces toxins that can sicken people and kill pets.
The city closed the lake in June to swimming, paddle boarding and non-motorized boating after the toxic algae was found. The lake remains closed those for those activities.
The city started treating the lake with an enzyme-based, non-pesticide treatment that consumes the biomass at the bottom of the lake around Memorial Day to help prevent the algae and those treatments continue, Rodriguez said. The enzyme treatments are a long-term strategy and the city is seeing some success in controlling the algae bloom this year, he said.
The city has not announced when the lake could reopen.