The El Paso County Planning Commission on Thursday unanimously voted to approve recommendation for a request to rezone property slated for the development of apartment buildings just northeast of Colorado Springs.

The 31-acre tract, known as the Schmidt property and currently zoned for 5-acre residential lots, will now be poised to support a maximum of 30 dwelling units per acre and lies directly west of Vollmer Road, east of Black Forest Road and directly north of the Trails at Forest Meadows subdivision.

While only the rezoning request was approved and no sketch plan for the apartment units have been presented, Thursday's presentation by a representative of applicant Turkey Canon Quarry Inc. outlined plans to extend Marksheffel Road just north of the Schmidt property and widen Vollmer Road to become major arterial roads serving the northeast portion of the county.

The proposal has drawn the ire of neighboring residents who express concern over traffic congestion, negative impacts to rural lifestyle, increased crime, waste and light pollution, and insufficient water supply, said Andrea Barlow of N.E.S. Inc., representing the developer. The developer has received 30 letters of opposition to the project, Barlow said.

But the Planning Commission ultimately ruled in favor of the rezoning and potential apartment complex, saying the property lies in what the county's Master Plan for growth says is a critical "area of change" that is expected to be "completely transformed" in coming years.

"We know there's going to be a very high, very intense intersection (at Marksheffel and Vollmer roads) that is going to mitigate a lot of the problems that many of the letters in opposition pointed out in terms of the traffic," commission Vice Chair Thomas Bailey said. "You can't have the roads without some development around it to support it. The plans that we've seen here ... adequately represent that."

Barlow said that while a maximum of 30 units per acre would be permitted, the applicant would limit development to 25 units per acre and that of the 31 acres, only 23.7 acres would be built up to allow for stormwater detention ponds. While sketch plans are in the works, she said 22-24 buildings are planned, as well as "substantial" amenities like a dog park, pool, clubhouse and more.

"(Zoning standards allow) a maximum high of 40 feet, which is actually a lower height than many multi-family zones," Barlow said. "That's probably going to accommodate, at max, a three-story building."

According to project documents, the rezone area falls within the Sterling Ranch Service of the Falcon Area Water and Wastewater Authority, which has a net deficit of over 155 acre-feet of available water for residents. Construction of a "major pipeline" is needed to take water from northern districts to meet demand, the documents show.

Barlow said the 25-unit-per-acre complex could generate about 3,800 average daily trips in the area, and that access roads into the complex would be determined in future plans.

The ponds, along with the expansion of Vollmer and Marksheffel roads to four lanes, would serve as buffers between the apartment complex and the single-family residential subdivision to the south and rural residential plots of Silver Ponds and Highland Park subdivisions to the north.

Neighbors expressed concern at the meeting that the apartment complex is too stark a contrast with surrounding zoning and that a neighboring residential 5-acre lot — also part of the Schmidt property but is not slated for rezoning — could also lose its rural integrity.

"Nobody has a problem with residential development, and everybody wants more single-family homes," Doug Halverson, a Realtor and Trails at Forest Meadows resident, said. "The fear is that it's just going to be more apartments. Once one apartment's in, there's going to be another one and another one."

Barlow said developers do plan to keep the 5-acre zone of the Schmidt property to mostly single-family detached homes but "possibly with some single-family attached" residences, a slow blend of zoning is not always possible.

"I'm not sure the intent of zoning has ever been to say that you start 'here' and progressively go through all the zones to get 'here,'" Barlow said. "This property has been consistently identified for future residential development."