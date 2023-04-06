More development is coming by way of a potential new apartment complex, made possible by a rezoning request approved by El Paso County Commissioners on Tuesday.

The 31-acre tract, known as the Schmidt property and currently zoned for 5-acre residential lots, will now be poised to support a maximum of 30 dwelling units per acre and lies directly west of Vollmer Road, east of Black Forest Road and directly north of the Trails at Forest Meadows subdivision.

County Commissioners voted 5-0 in favor of the rezoning after the county Planning Commission also unanimously voted to recommend approval of the plan on March 2.

"When I first read this item, I was a bit concerned about (the zoning contrast)," Commissioner Carrie Geitner said. "(But) the specific idea that this is a property in a place that is changing very rapidly in our community does lead me to believe that this is appropriate and does meet our criteria."

While only the rezoning request was approved and no sketch plan for the apartment units has been presented, a presentation by Barlow, who also represents applicant Turkey Cañon Quarry, outlined plans to extend Marksheffel Road just north of the Schmidt property and widen Vollmer Road to become major arterial roads serving the northeast portion of the county.

"(This extension) is really part of the much broader regional transportation initiatives that have been priorities for the city and county for a long time," Barlow told commissioners Tuesday.

Barlow said that while a maximum of 30 units per acre would be permitted, the applicant would limit development to 23-25 units per acre and that of the 31 acres, only 23.7 acres would be built up to allow for roads and storm-water retention ponds.

Barlow said last month that while sketch plans are in the works, 22-24 buildings are planned, as well as "substantial" amenities like a dog park, pool, clubhouse and more.

The 3-acre detention as well as a 15-foot buffer is expected along the southern boundary of the property, and the developer plans to replant existing mature trees there as well, Barlow said. Marksheffel and Vollmer roads are considered buffers on the east and north sides, she said.

According to project documents, the rezone area falls within the Sterling Ranch Service of the Falcon Area Water and Wastewater Authority, which has a net deficit of over 155 acre-feet of available water for residents. Construction of a "major pipeline" is needed to take water from two northern districts providing a cumulative supply of 968 acre-feet, which the document asserts is "more than enough to meet the demands."

The proposal has drawn the ire of neighboring residents who've expressed concern over traffic congestion, negative impacts to rural lifestyle, increased crime, waste and light pollution, and insufficient water supply. At the March meeting, neighbors believed that the apartment complex is too stark a contrast with surrounding zoning and that a neighboring residential 5-acre lot — also part of the Schmidt property but is not slated for rezoning — could also lose its rural integrity.

The developer received 30 letters of opposition to the project ahead of the March hearing, Barlow said, but she is unaware of any further written opposition submitted since.

Two nearby residents spoke in opposition of the project during the commissioner meeting Tuesday, with real-estate agent and Trails at Forest Meadows resident Doug Halverson saying residents are not opposed to all development, but would prefer single-family housing.

"(Developers) implied that this is going to happen no matter what," Halverson said. "If this is a rubber stamp for apartment complexes, then the fear is the whole (Schmidt property) is going to be apartment complexes. If that's true, let everybody know."

Barlow said residents can trust the applicant's commitment to single-family development in the rest of the property, as the applicant has already contracted with a developer for that purpose.

