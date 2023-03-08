A regional council on Wednesday approved a two-year plan allocating nearly $7 million in opioid settlement money toward a handful of strategies, with a heavy focus on youth mentoring and support, to prevent and treat opioid use in El Paso and Teller counties.

A total of roughly $6.5 million will be distributed over the next 18 months among six general strategies identified by the Region 16 Opioid Abatement Council, which is tasked with setting policy for the distribution of over $28.4 million that the Pikes Peak region is set to receive over the next 18 years, a portion of nearly $400 million the state expects to receive in the same time frame, according to previous reporting by The Gazette.

The funds are part of a $26 billion national settlement involving Johnson & Johnson and three large drug distributors over claims their business practices helped feed the opioid crisis.

Youth prevention measures, including mentoring and resiliency training, was overwhelmingly identified by council members as a top priority for funding and is set to receive $2.5 million. Programs supporting recovery and transition efforts, including peer groups, crisis intervention teams and navigators — experts helping individuals and families navigate criminal justice and behavioral health systems — will get $2 million. Another $1 million will go toward community awareness and education, while nearly $513,000 was allocated for opioid medication and treatment, including mobile units for rural areas.

A final strategy, victim advocacy, is set to receive over $487,000 and intends to aid those victims’ families who, because of the nature of an overdose, may not qualify for preexisting crime victims rights compensation. The effort was largely supported by community members who have lost loved ones to opioid use.

“It's just so disorienting when it happens to you, we didn't know where to go,” said Matt Riviere, whose sons Andrew, 21, and Stephen, 19, died last year after ingesting fentanyl-laced pills they thought were OxyContin.

Expanding the definition of a victim would ease the burden to clean hazardous material of people who “didn’t have some say in what happened to a family member,” District Attorney Michael Allen, who chaired the meeting.

Truett Scofield, whose 18-year-old son Truett "TJ" Scofield Jr. died of a heroin overdose about two years ago, praised the council for focusing on prevention measures as a long-term solution to the opioid crisis, which has seen fentanyl-related deaths in El Paso County double for each of the past five years, El Paso County Coroner Leon Kelly previously told The Gazette.

"Prevention is the unsung hero," Scofield said. "Prevention keeps people from (drug use) to even begin with. So, it's a tougher sell because ... the outcome part is invisible."

Members of the council, including representatives from El Paso and Teller counties as well as Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs, Fountain, Monument, Woodland Park, Cripple Creek, Victor and the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office, first created a list of over a dozen priorities and then ranked them using a points system to identify the top six areas to receive funding.

“Other counties have done this a little differently where they gave 30 organizations $10,000 or $20,000,” said J.K. Costello, director of behavioral health consulting with the Steadman Group, the company assisting the council in fund management. “If you want to see a difference, you’ve got to put real money into something, especially a big county like this.”

Most of the opioid settlement money — 60% — was distributed across 19 regions in the state, with another 20% designated to local governments based on a set formula. Ten percent will go directly to the state, and another 10% will be distributed statewide for specific abatement infrastructure projects in Colorado regions hit particularly hard by the epidemic.

El Paso County is the fiscal agent responsible for receiving the funds from the state and reporting the region's annual expenditures.

The $6.5 million is the first allocation of the “front-loaded” funding, with larger amounts distributed early on and waning over the final 10 years to establish infrastructure and programs initially and then continue funding them over time.

The council’s next step in the funding process will be to set up requests for proposals (RFPs) so that organizations relevant to each of the six funding areas can bid to provide services in the Pikes Peak region.

Annika Schmidt contributed to this reporting.