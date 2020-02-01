Former Denver Sheriff Department Division Chief Frank Gale earlier this month received a deferred sentence and four years of probation under a plea agreement with Denver prosecutors to resolve felony charges alleging he stole a vehicle and about $50,000 from a charity assisting refugees.
The deferred sentence allows Gale to ask the judge to toss out his sentence and guilty plea if he successfully completes his probation.
In exchange for Gale’s guilty plea to a felony money laundering charge and a misdemeanor theft charge, Denver District Attorney Beth McCann agreed to dismiss felony charges of theft, attempting to influence a public servant, forgery, theft of a vehicle and fraud.
The agreement also required about $50,000 in restitution from Gale .
“We disposed of this case in the regular course of business taking into consideration the defendant’s lack of criminal history as well as his conduct and willingness to admit guilt and pay restitution,” said Carolyn Tyler, the spokeswoman for McCann, in a prepared statement. “ He was treated no better or worse than any other similarly situated defendant."
Gale did not return telephone messages seeking comment.
Gale has been a vice president of the National Fraternal Order of Police, the nation’s largest police union. He also was past president of the Colorado Police Officers Foundation, which raises money to assist families of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.
In 2017, the Colorado Peace Officers Foundation’s tax filing states that organization paid Gale $41,904 that year for working an average of one hour a week for that organization. The foundation's website as of Wednesday listed Gale as being the organization's executive director, but Gale no longer was listed in that capacity after the national Fraternal Order of Police received calls from a member complaining.
The Colorado State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police in 2017 listed Gale as being paid $14,654 that year for working an average of one hour a week for that organization. Representatives of the foundation and the state lodge did not return telephone messages seeking comment.
The Denver County Sheriffs Department fired Gale in January 2015 for giving preferential treatment to a captain who had been arrested on a domestic violence charge. Gale denied any wrongdoing by blaming an Internal Affairs sergeant. At the time, Gale was a captain but working as chief of the Downtown Detention Center.
A grand jury alleged that Gale, now 56, became president of the board of directors for Ecumenical Refugee and Immigration Services in May 2015.
Gale siphoned money from that charity by writing about $50,000 in checks to himself from the charity’s account, according to the indictment. He then deposited those checks into an account he established for his son, who was a minor at the time. The indictment alleged he then transferred that money into other accounts he controlled.
The indictment also alleged that Gale took a truck the charity owned by forging the signature of a board director on a motor vehicle title and then changing that title into his name.