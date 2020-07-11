Colorado is divided into 64 counties, but there are many more than 64 courthouse type buildings in the state. Population growth in the various counties over the years has been very uneven, with the populous counties now usually requiring more than one building to handle a vast array of county government functions. In a number of rural counties with low population growth, however, picturesque Victorian-era courthouses have survived basically untouched to the present day.
Victorian era. Any courthouse decorated with towers and/or a cupola can be labeled Victorian. These courthouses were built in Colorado between 1861 and 1911, the last years of Queen Victoria’s reign in Great Britain. Usually when people think of historic courthouses, they have the Victorian style in mind.
Of Colorado’s 64 counties, 17 have a courthouse that fits the Victorian mode. That is more than one-quarter of the total. Excellent examples are the Bent County (county seat Las Animas) courthouse in southeastern Colorado, the Pitkin County (Aspen) courthouse in the central mountains, and the San Miguel County (Telluride) courthouse in southwestern Colorado.
One beautiful Victorian courthouse in Colorado — Conejos County (Conejos) — was destroyed by fire and replaced with a modern building. In El Paso County (Colorado Springs) and Park County (Fairplay), older courthouses have been “retired” and repurposed. El Paso County’s old courthouse is now the Pioneers Museum. Park County’s former courthouse is the public library.
In Dolores County (Dove Creek), when the county seat was moved to Dove Creek, the Victorian courthouse back in Rico was turned into the Rico City Hall. In Adams County (Brighton) in the Denver metropolitan area, the former courthouse is now the Brighton City Hall.
Classical. Seven Colorado courthouses resemble Greek temples, a style that is popular with U.S. government buildings in the nation’s capital of Washington, D.C. Rows of round columns, often topped with triangle-shaped pediments, are the major characteristic of this type of county courthouse. If it looks something like the Parthenon in Athens, it is Classical.
A straight-forward expression of the classical style can be found in rural Jackson County (Walden). Four columns topped with a pediment grace the front entrance of the building. More elaborate Classical courthouses, with long rows of columns, are in Denver City and County (Denver), Pueblo County (Pueblo), and Weld County (Greeley).
Romanesque. When you see arched windows or arched doorways, think Romanesque. Good examples can be found in Elbert County (Elizabeth), Custer County (Westcliff), and Teller County (Cripple Creek).
Art Deco. This style of courthouse became popular in the first half of the 20th century. Art deco courthouses are square or rectangular in shape and are two or three stories high. They are very plain and functional in overall appearance, but they often are decorated with square pillars or half-columns sticking out periodically from a flat wall. There also may be a bit of decoration around the main entrance. They often resemble the large public high school buildings constructed in the same time period.
Excellent examples of art deco court houses in Colorado include Chaffee County (Salida), Garfield County (Glenwood Springs), Montrose County (Montrose), Morgan County (Fort Morgan), and Routt County (Steamboat Springs).
The art deco style was given a boost during the Great Depression of the 1930s. In the New Deal effort to stimulate the weak economy, the Works Projects Administration (WPA) of the U.S. Government provided money to construct new courthouses. So many were done in art deco that the architecture was referred to as WPA art deco.
Modern. With its rapid population growth in recent years, Colorado has 15 counties with modern courthouses. In the case of the more populous counties, there often are a number of modern buildings that comprise the “county government campus.” Rather than being square or rectangular in design, modern courthouses can have a variety of shapes mixed together. There also is great variety in building materials. Brick, steel, glass, stone, and stucco are often mixed together in no particular pattern.
Jefferson County (Golden) gathered its various county offices into a single building complex large enough to be nicknamed the "Taj Mahal". Readily visible along Interstate 70 heading west out of Denver, the building is stunning in appearance and fulfills the original idea of a county courthouse combining all county functions — courts, county clerk, county commissioners, etc. — under one roof.
Adams County (Brighton) took a different approach. It built a new campus of county buildings on the outskirts of the county seat. Courts were in one building, county offices in another, with all of it in a grassy parklike setting.
Most counties just add new and modern buildings as they need them. El Paso County (Colorado Springs) built a modern courts building along with a new building for county commissioner meetings across the street. In an unusual move, the county took over an unused drab-looking factory building on Garden of the Gods Road and made it the county services center.
Eclectic. A few county courthouses in Colorado are so distinctive they defy general categorization. The Alamosa County (Alamosa) courthouse is a fine example of Spanish colonial architecture. Gunnison County (Gunnison) took an unused high school building and converted it into a criminal courts building. Hinsdale County (Lake City) has one of the few courthouses in Colorado still in use made out of wood.
For court house lovers, there is a free photo album of county government buildings in Colorado on the internet. Go to:
http://faculty1.coloradocollege.edu/~bloevy/ColoradoCourtHousesBook
Colorado College political scientists Tom Cronin and Bob Loevy enjoy keeping an eye on all 64 of Colorado’s counties.