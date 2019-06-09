The Colorado Springs City Planning Department is circulating a revised proposal, called Option B, concerning ADUs (accessory dwelling units).
As we read this new legal language, option B eliminates the proposed backyard rental houses in single-family zones that stirred so much earlier controversy. The revised city legislation, however, retains ADUs that are “integrated” into existing houses in single-family neighborhoods.
Meanwhile, city Planning Department still has available an option A for City Council’s consideration that provides for both the backyard rental units and the integrated units in single-family zoning. City Council was originally scheduled to consider the proposed ADU law on June 25, but the city’s ADU website recently reported the date is to be determined.
Accessory dwelling units are part of a process called densification. Additional rental housing is hoped to be created by motivating homeowners to turn part of their main dwelling into housing for a second family not related to them. The homeowner is required to remain a resident in the main part of the home for at least six months of the year.
Such an integrated ADU must be connected to the main home by at least one doorway, but the door may be left locked most of the time.
If adopted by City Council, the revised option B ADU law still would effectively turn all single-family zoning in Colorado Springs into two-family zoning, one family living in the main house and the second family occupying the integrated unit. The new option B proposal eliminates, however, an earlier plan to allow homeowners to build a separate structure in their backyard, called a “detached” ADU, to house a second family.
Critics of ADUs, both “integrated” and “detached,” are worried about the future increases in population density and automobile density that will occur with the widespread construction of ADUs in single-family zones. There is also the problem that families that bought single-family houses in single-family zones will have their zoning arbitrarily changed to two-family zoning.
The Planning Department is hoping the option B proposal, by eliminating backyard rental units designed to look like the main home, will reduce the likelihood of major increases in population and automobile density. Doing away with the backyard rental units will also eliminate the possibility of these small apartment buildings being turned into mini-motels under the city’s recently adopted short term rental (Airbnb) law.
Option B does not do away with the highly criticized provision of the original ADU law that permits legal HOAs (Homeowners’ Associations) in the outlying areas of the city to exempt themselves from the provisions of the revised law that call for integrated ADUs. It seems unfair to critics that legal HOAs can avoid the ADU law but older neighborhoods closer to downtown, such as Broadmoor, East Platte Avenue, Ivywild, the Mesa, the Old North End, Skyway, and the Westside, among others, are forced to allow integrated units in single-family areas.
The fear is that allowing ADUs in single-family zones will drive families out of the central city area and into the legal HOAs concentrated at the outer edges of the city, where ADUs can be banned.
In addition to eliminating backyard ADUs, option B requires that building additions to houses to create integrated units should not change the exterior appearance of the home from the “front.” This provision of the revised law might better read “front and both sides” to keep new construction confined to the back of the home and completely invisible to the street.
We believe that option B, which bans backyard ADUs but allows integrated ADUs, is highly preferable to option A, which allows both backyard and integrated ADUs. We still believe, however, that it is a bad idea to experiment with ADUs as a source of new rental housing in single-family zoning, given that single-family zoning has created and preserved this city’s strong residential neighborhoods, particularly those in the downtown region.
The mileposts on the road to urban blight are well documented. Single-family homes are broken up into apartments, thereby changing the neighborhood from single-family to multifamily. Shortly thereafter commercial development comes in, and the single-family character of the neighborhood is lost completely.
Do we really want to artificially start the process of neighborhood deterioration by intentionally introducing two-family occupancy into our strong single-family neighborhoods?
We compliment City Planning for offering option B that removes the backyard rental units and keeps only the in-house apartments. It is surely better than option A, which allows all forms of ADUs in our single-family zones. But, in the long run, we recommend that City Council keep all of our single-family zoning just that — all single-family.
Tom Cronin and Bob Loevy both live in single-family zones in the downtown region.