The Archdiocese of Denver showed up on Colorado Rising’s list of those endorsing Initiative 97, the ballot measure to increase setbacks for oil and gas operations from homes, schools and businesses.
That was news to the archdiocese.
The organization allows organizations and individuals to submit endorsements online. The archdiocese endorsement was submitted by Cathy O’Grady, who indicated she had authority to do so.
Spokesman Mark Haas said the archdiocese has no record of O’Grady and had authorized no one to make an endorsement. He also noted that “archdiocese” was misspelled on the Colorado Rising website.
Colorado Rising removed the endorsement Wednesday morning.
Colorado Rising leaders said they didn’t know O’Grady and provided her contact information. O’Grady said she got confused by the online form and meant to only offer her personal endorsement, not that of the archdiocese.
The Colorado Oil and Gas Association questioned to Colorado Politics whether the endorsement as credible Tuesday evening but wasn’t sure.
Asked to a statement Wednesday, COGA president and CEO Dan Haley said it was the latest in a series of problems Colorado Rising has encountered, including trouble with contractors collecting its ballot petitions.
The anti-industry cause turned in about 170,000 petitions Aug. 6 to qualify for the November ballot. The Secretary of State’s Office has to certify at least 98,492 as valid signatures from registered voters.
“Missing ballots, unpaid workers, found ballots, secret recordings, lawsuits, fingerpointing and now this,” Haley said. “Coloradans can’t trust this group. You don’t have to be a person of faith to know that lying about the Catholic Church is a bad idea.”
The archdiocese includes parishes in Denver, Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Jefferson, Larimer, Logan and Weld counties.