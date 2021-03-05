Health care providers gave the first one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccinations to arrive in El Paso County on Friday and about 3,700 of the inoculations were expected to reach patients over the weekend.
The one-dose vaccine, expected to speed distribution nationally, came as the state expands vaccine eligibility on Friday to include those 60 and older, grocery and agriculture workers and those with two or more high-risk conditions. Some of the conditions include cancer, chronic kidney disease, obesity, diabetes, Down syndrome and specific heart conditions.
As state eligibility expands, El Paso County is trying to ensure those 70 and older are not left behind by opening a call center for the county's oldest residents this week, said Michelle Hewitt, a spokeswoman for El Paso Public Health. The county has vaccinated 60% of those 70 and older, while the state reached its goal of vaccinating 70% of those 70 and older by the end of February.
In El Paso County, seniors have had trouble signing up for vaccines online. The county call center workers started ringing those 70 and older still on waitlists for the vaccine earlier this week to schedule them for appointments, she said. Residents can also call in for an appointment.
El Paso County has lagged in distribution in part because it has not received the number of doses proportionate to its population from the state and was about 25,000 doses short earlier this week, a Gazette analysis based on state data shows.
To help the county catch up, the state provided 3,000 additional Moderna doses this week and the Johnson and Johnson vaccines, Hewitt said.
"The state continues to work very closely with us to increase our vaccine supply," she said.
The county will be vaccinating 1,500 people over the weekend with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at a clinic with help from five state employees, she said. The event is completely booked with a waitlist, she said.
Centura Health is also holding a mass vaccination clinic at the Broadmoor World Arena to distribute second doses to educators and residents from disadvantaged communities.
On average, health providers in the county have administered 2,849 doses a day over the last seven days and a total of 144,590 vaccines have been administered in the county, with 6.5% of the population completely vaccinated, El Paso County Public Health data shows.
The state also announced this week it is changing its distribution formula to incorporate the average weekly number of vaccinations done by providers and public health agencies and size of planned community vaccination sites in counties among other factors. The state did not respond to questions about how the changes to the formula will effect El Paso County.
A full list of vaccine providers in El Paso County and instructions on how to sign up can be found at elpasocountyhealth.org/how-will-i-get-the-vaccine. Residents 70 years and older can call (719) 374-8313 to schedule an appointment.