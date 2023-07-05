The city of Colorado Springs is going to put more energy into community partnerships through a new dynamic team of two.

The new Mayor’s Office of Community Affairs will focus on engagement with community leaders, neighborhoods, interest groups, and community organizations, according to a Wednesday news release.

Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade said the new office will serve as a bridge between his office and the community.

“By working together, we can create an inclusive, culturally rich, economically prosperous, safe, and vibrant world-class American city,” he said in an emailed statement.

The office will bring together the city's former diversity and community outreach programs manager, and a former pastor and nonprofit founder.

Danielle Summerville will transition from city’s cultural and community outreach programs manager to the new office where she will create events and programming for the community to promote quality of life and “reflect the vibrancy and diversity of our community.”

“This community is growing by leaps and bounds and so this is an opportunity for us to really be proactive, meet people where they are, understand what their needs are from city government, so we can be super responsive," said Summerville, former executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado–Pikes Peak.

Thomas Thompson will be the community affairs adviser for the new office and provide a direct connection for community groups to work with the mayor's office.

For over a decade, Thompson served as the senior pastor of the Pulpit Rock Church in north Colorado Springs. He also is a founder of COSILoveYou, a group that brings together faith, business, civic and nonprofit sectors together to further serve the Colorado Springs community.

During a Wednesday afternoon news conference, Mobolade pointed to relationships already formed with religious leaders throughout the community, amid discussions of issues surrounding housing availability and affordability. The Colorado Springs Faith Table has advocated for changing the city's zoning code to allow for more affordable housing. Many homeowners often push back against zoning code changes that could densify their neighborhoods.

“That’s an example of meaningful partnerships as we look to the churches, and schools as well, and seeing how we can invite some of these leaders to help join the mayor and city in solving some of these problems. The opportunities are endless, but first, they have to know that they have a voice, and they are welcome at the table, and I want to hear from them," Mobolade said.

Mobolade's announcement Wednesday is part of the mayor's 100-day plan, which he said continues to run smoothly, as Mobolade closes in on his first four weeks in office.