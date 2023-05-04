Flying Horse residents were poised to take control of a northern Colorado Springs property taxing district in a Tuesday election, with early returns showing newcomers winning seats previously held by employees of Classic Homes, the area's developer.

Residents have previously voiced concern about Flying Horse Metro District 2's heavy debt of $58 million, a sum the homeowners in northern Colorado Springs are responsible for paying back through their property taxes. Homeowners pay about 40% of their property taxes to the district, to cover public infrastructure built by Classic Homes, such as roads and sidewalks. It is one of three districts set up to fund and manage infrastructure for Flying Horse.

The victorious board members — Gary Helfeldt, Bill Graziano and Mike Guyote — ran as a slate promising to bring greater transparency to the board and rein in the debt as residents of the neighborhood. They will replace Classic Homes executives George Lenz, Douglas Stimple and Joseph Loidolt on the board.

It is the first time since the board was set up in 2004 residents have had control. Across Colorado Springs, residents live in more than 100 metro districts and collectively owe hundreds of millions of dollars for infrastructure. A city auditor's report found in 2021 fewer than 10 metro districts have transitioned to resident owner representation.

In Tuesday's election, Helfeldt and Graziano garnered about 500 votes and Guyote received about 480, according to early results. The other two candidates in the race received fewer than 100 votes each.

"I am absolutely thrilled," said Helfeldt, who served in the Army and Air Force. Before his retirement he ran a research and development lab for the Air Force.

The three newcomers join Dan Mulloy, a resident elected to the board last year. The four of them will now control the five-member board, taking over from a majority of Classic Homes representatives.

The three Classic Homes executives dropped out of the race after residents filed a petition in court stating that since the executives were not residents of the district they were not eligible to run.

Classic Homes CEO Doug Stimple said previously in written correspondence to The Gazette that Classic employees could offer expertise and historical knowledge important to the operation of the districts. Stimple did not immediately return requests for comment on the election results.

The board newcomers said they planned to distance metro district operations from Classic Homes, by hiring a different attorney and a different accounting firm than the ones working for the developer. Their goal is to make the board as independent as possible, which may be challenging.

Currently Flying Horse Metro District 1 is controlled by Classic Homes and it is the only district that can spend money of the three districts set up to fund infrastructure for the Flying Horse neighborhood.

Graziano said he wanted to ensure the district had approval rights in how property taxes from the district are spent.

"We are in for a tough fight," said Graziano, a retired attorney and certified public accountant.

Ahead of the election, Mulloy raised questions about some projects the metro district was paying for, such as $1.8 million in a 5% management fee and $1.145 million for the Flying Horse edifices. Stimple has defended those expenses as proper.

A few new board members also said they would like to build awareness about the metro district to boost turnout in elections. It is up to about 20% Tuesday from 13% in last year's races, Graziano said.

Helfeldt said he would also like to ensure the district holds open and regularly scheduled meetings and the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights is restored to govern district finances. TABOR requires voters to approve new debt among other restrictions on spending.

"You build trust and establish trust through transparency and accountability," he said.