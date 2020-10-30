The Printers Parkway and South Parkside Drive intersection east of Memorial Park will reopen Saturday with a new roundabout to help improve safety for drivers.
Prior to its reconstruction, the intersection had a high accident rate and a wide median that forced drivers turning left to stop in the middle of it, a city of Colorado Springs news release said. The new roundabout will eliminate the left-hand turns and much of the potential for crashes, the release said.
“This is a much-needed safety improvement for the local community,” said Kevin Diekelman, project manager for the city of Colorado Springs, in the news release. “Every neighborhood stakeholder we spoke to prior to construction told us they considered the intersection dangerous, and some had seen multiple accidents at that location.”
The intersection is reopening after seven months of construction paid for by the Federal Highway Administration, Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority and the city. The total project cost is about $1.9 million, said Skyler Leonard, city spokesman.
The intersection serves a busy area with traffic from an apartment complex, a large Colorado Springs Fire Department training and administration facility, and several medical clinics.