Mountain Metro Transit reinstated fares Monday after suspending them April 2 to help protect drivers from exposure to the coronavirus.
The transit agency recently installed curtains and supplied drivers with N95 protective masks to help protect them from the virus, allowing the agency to reinstate fares, said Craig Blewitt, director of Mountain Metro. Riders will also be allowed to enter the front doors of buses rather than the back.
"With those driver protections in place we feel comfortable going back to front door boarding along with charging a fare. It’s expected that ridership will decline and there should be less passenger crowding," he said.
Waiving fares led to a system-wide increase in ridership of about 50%, with some routes seeing even more, Blewitt said.
Mountain Metro Transit operates about 40 routes that provided between 10,000 to 11,000 rides on an average weekday before the coronavirus crisis, Blewitt said. After Gov. Jared Polis' stay-at-home order was issued in March, the agency averaged 4,000 rides per day on weekdays.
Ridership rose to an average of 5,900 on weekdays after fares were suspended, Blewitt said. Suspending fares was necessary because passengers could not stay 6 feet away from a bus driver while entering through the front door and paying the fare, he said in an earlier interview.
The increase in ridership following the fare suspension sparked concerns that sufficient social distancing on the buses between riders was impossible. The agency has also seen poor compliance with Gov. Jared Polis request that residents wear masks in public, with less than half of riders wearing a mask or other face covering, Blewitt said.
City Councilwoman Yolanda Avila at Monday's council meeting expressed concern about the transit agency's safety measures and asked city staff to schedule an official update to talk about Mountain Metro's precautions. She said she wanted to ensure that the $21.6 million the agency expects to receive to cover coronavirus expenses is being used in the best way possible.
"The curtains are a joke," she said.