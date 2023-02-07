The Monument Town Council on Monday voted to appoint two new councilmembers during its first regular meeting of the month.

Laura Kronick and Marco Fiorito will fill two vacancies on the council; one seat was left open when Mayor Mitch LaKind was elected mayor in November, and one was left vacant when former Councilman Redmond Ramos resigned in early January amid ongoing infighting related to a controversial town investigation that looked into, among other issues, possible campaign finance violations by the town.

At the time without an attorney, the council voted in early January to postpone the investigation and report until it had hired legal counsel to "properly review" it and consult on what actions the council should take. In mid-January, the town hired Lakewood-based law firm Collins Cole Flynn Winn & Ulmer, PLLC to provide interim town attorney services for a six-month period.

The council selected Kronick and Fiorito following an interview of five candidates Monday night. They will be members of a new council that expects to publicly review the contentious report commissioned in December.

Following an executive session on Monday dedicated to reviewing the document with the interim town attorney, LaKind said there are remaining "legal matters at hand" but that the council still expects to publicly review the investigative findings at an unknown date.

On Monday night, the council asked all candidates if they had read the Home Rule Charter and whether they believed any portion of the charter violated the U.S. Constitution.

Both Kronick and Fiorito received four votes each to join the council.

Kronick, a Monument resident of six years and the registered agent for Citizens for Home Rule during the election campaign, said she was ready to be on the "other side of the dais" and help the town navigate its first year as a home-rule municipality. Kronick had also just resigned as a member of the Monument Sanitation District board in anticipation of a council appointment, she said.

"I've been a sponge for six years," Kronick later told The Gazette, recounting her past involvements. "That's how I learned. Now it's time to deposit all the sponging."

Both she and Fiorito said they believe water supply is the top concern facing Monument residents, and that continued pursuit of renewable water resources over a reliance on wells that tap into ice-age aquifers is critical to supporting the town's projected growth.

"We don't necessarily have a whole lot of conservation (measures in place)," Kronick said.

Fiorito, who had previously served as a member of the Triview Metropolitan District board for eight years, said he plans to leverage his knowledge of the town's purchase of renewable water rights to strategically manage growth in the face of a water crisis plaguing El Paso County and the state. He said he also plans to focus on expanding Jackson Creek Parkway and developing Beacon Lite Road.

"There needs to be a sense of urgency in developing a diversified renewable water portfolio, (as well as) the water infrastructure that will bring the renewable water to the Town of Monument," Fiorito said.

Fiorito suggested the Town Council use bonds, intergovernmental agreements between the town and El Paso County and state funding through grants to accommodate long-term planning and growth. Kronick said she hopes these measures can circumvent relying on tax increases to fund expensive water and transportation infrastructure.

"Everybody's got limited funds, so you have to make choices and the choices aren't going to be easy," Kronick said.

Kronick and Fiorito said they also aim to improve the "overall tenor" of council meetings and work with the community to address concerns over infighting between current and former Town Council members.

For example, a Dec. 28 special council meeting originally called to discuss the controversial investigation report descend into chaos with members of the public and former Town Council shouting at each other.

"If we're not communicating with the public, we've lost purpose," Fiorito told The Gazette. "We have to do a better job of representing what they feel and perceive."

"We're not always going to be popular," he added. "The point is making sure that this town stays vibrant as it grows. You can have that small town (integrity) as you're growing."

Kronick and Fiorito will take their oaths of service at the beginning of the regular council meeting on Feb. 20.