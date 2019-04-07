Here's a list of resources for mental health care services in Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region as The Gazette begins a yearlong series of stories about Colorado’s broken mental health care system:
Crisis lines
Colorado Crisis and Support Line
If you need emotional support or you know someone who does, call 1-844-493-TALK (8255) or text “TALK” to 38255 to connect with a trained professional at any time. Chat services are also available from 4 p.m. to midnight daily at coloradocrisisservices.org.
To reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, call 1-800-273-8255.
Facilities/assessments
AspenPointe
Walk-In Crisis Center, with services including mental health evaluations, 115 S. Parkside Drive, open 24/7; north-side Crisis Center, 6071 E. Woodmen Road, Suite 135, open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends. Acute Treatment Unit for adults 18 and older, 115 S. Parkside Drive. AspenPointe also offers outpatient services, including ongoing individual and group counseling.
Phone: 572-6100. Crisis line: 635-7000. Online: aspenpointe.org
Cedar Springs Hospital
2135 Southgate Road. Provides psychiatric care for people of all ages and substance abuse treatment for adults 18 and older. Assessments and referrals are available 24/7 by phone at 633-4114.
Online: cedarspringsbhs.com
Peak View Behavioral Health
112-bed mental health hospital treating youths and adults in inpatient and outpatient settings. For a free, confidential assessment, call 444-8484. 7353 Sisters Grove, on the campus of St. Francis Medical Center.
Online: peakviewbh.com
Support groups
Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance Colorado Springs
Offers peer-led support groups for those with a mood disorder and their loved ones. Resource center and library open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, with books and videos on mood disorders available for loan; 2132 E. Bijou St.
Phone: 477-1515. Online: dbsacoloradosprings.org
NAMI Colorado Springs
Offers support groups and classes for people with mental illness and their loved ones. Its Mental Health First Aid public-health training program teaches participants the signs and symptoms of mental health challenges or crisis, what to do in an emergency and where to turn for help.
Phone: 473-8477 (not a crisis line). Online: namicoloradosprings.org
Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention
Support groups for suicide attempters, families of suicide attempters and children left behind by suicide.
Phone: 573-7447 (not a crisis line). Online: pikespeaksuicideprevention.org