The November 2022 state legislative elections in Colorado were swept by the Democrats. The Legislature is now in session in Denver.
In the House, there are 46 Democrats and 19 Republicans.
The Legislature is organized on a political party (partisan) basis. The party that has the most members gets to name the key leadership posts and select the committee chairpeople. The Democrats are the majority party, so they have named the key leadership posts such as House speaker and majority leader.
In the House, we counted 18 Democratic leaders — seven in formal leadership posts and 11 serving as committee chairs. Of these 18, four were men and 14 were women.
We also checked to see if House leaders were from safe Democratic seats (55% or more Democratic in statewide general elections) or were from competitive seats (46% to 54% Democratic in statewide general elections). It turned out that 14 of the 18 were from safe Democratic seats and only four were from competitive seats.
That is important. Representatives from safe Democratic seats are more likely to serve the more liberal and progressive members of the party. Representatives from competitive seats, who have had to appeal to general election voters to get elected, are mainly interested in advancing the more moderate views of all voters.
Let's take a closer look at the Democratic House leadership:
Rep. Julie McCluskie (District 13) is from Dillon in Summit County. She was designated speaker by her Democratic colleagues. She has served in the House for four years. She previously was chair of the Legislature’s most powerful financial committee, the Joint Budget Committee (JBC).
Before being elected to the House, McCluskie served as director of public communications for the Summit County school district.
McCluskie’s selection as speaker illustrates the rise of importance of the ski counties to the Democratic Party in Colorado. Summit County contains a number of ski resorts such as Breckenridge. These ski counties have voted increasingly Democratic in recent decades and are now an important part of the Democratic statewide coalition.
Unlike most of the other Democratic leaders, McCluskie sits in a competitive seat that has averaged 53% Democratic in recent statewide elections
Monica Duran (District 23) of Wheat Ridge, a north Denver suburb, will serve as majority leader. She has served four years in the House and will be the top assistant helping the speaker with her organizing duties.
Duran watched her mother and siblings “march alongside Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta fighting for better working conditions, fair wages, and the right to unionize.” She notes that she was a domestic violence survivor and a homeless single mom of a young son. She worked for over three decades in the dental industry, including at a practice in Jefferson County.
Duran was elected from a safe Democratic seat that routinely votes 61% Democratic in statewide general elections. She is a member of the Colorado Democratic Latino Caucus.
Jennifer Bacon (District 7) of Denver will be the assistant majority leader. Previous to election to the Colorado state legislature, Bacon was vice president of the Denver School Board. A native of Miami, she received a bachelor's degree from Tulane University and a law degree from the College of William and Mary.
Bacon first took her House seat at the start of the 2021 session. Her district is quite safe Democratic, having averaged 83% Democratic in previous statewide elections. She is African American.
Note that the top three leadership jobs are held by a white (McCluskie) woman, a Latino woman (Duran) and a Black woman (Bacon).
Iman Jodeh (District 41) of Aurora is a majority co-whip. As one of two Democratic whips in the House, it will be her main job to get Democrats to the House floor to vote for major bills backed by the Democratic Party leadership.
Jodeh was born and raised in Colorado. She attended public schools in the Cherry Creek section of the Denver suburbs. Her parents moved from the Palestinian area of Israel to the United States in 1974.
Her district is safe Democratic (66%).
The other majority co-whip is Andy Boesenecker (District 53) from Fort Collins. He is an ordained minister of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. He also works in educational fundraising.
His safe Democratic seat votes 72% Democratic.
Mandy Lindsay (District 43) is majority co-caucus chair and hails from Aurora. She describes herself as a stay-at-home mom and a businesswoman whose business shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. She then worked in a coronavirus vaccine clinic and as a legislative aide at the state Capitol.
Lindsay was one of the few members of the Democratic leadership in the House to have a Democratic primary. Her safe Democratic seat votes 73% Democratic in general elections.
The other majority caucus co-chair is Brianna Titone (District 27) from Arvada. Her background and training are in geology, but she has worked as a mining consultant and a substitute teacher at a Catholic Jesuit school.
Her safe Democratic seat is not all that safe at 56% Democratic.
As for the committee chairs, here are two examples:
Emily Sirota (District 9) from Denver chairs the House Appropriations Committee and sits on the JBC.
Marc Snyder (District 18) from Manitou Springs chairs the House Finance Committee. He has more political experience than many of the leadership, having previously been mayor of Manitou Springs. His seat is competitive at 50% Democratic.
Much of the responsibility for producing successful legislation at this session of the Legislature will rest with this 18-person Democratic Party leadership team in the House.