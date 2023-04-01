What do March Madness and the spring mayoral elections have in common?

As America’s favorite sports tournament and voting in both Denver and Colorado Springs mayoral elections crescendo this weekend, I can’t help but see parallels.

They’re both microcosms of meritocracy: living, breathing embodiments of the American Dream.

Both reinforce a powerful, very American message: Everyone, no matter who you are, can dream the dream.

Take March Madness, the ultimate survival of the ablest in sports.

For the first time since 1970, the Final Four had three first-time participants, schools that had never made it this far in the Big Dance, schools many folks have never even heard of.

The first matchup of the men’s Final Four on Saturday was between two Cinderella stories, San Diego State and Florida Atlantic, in a game that prognosticating website FiveThirtyEight gave a 0.05 percent chance of happening before the tournament.

Florida Atlantic plays its home games in 2,900-seat Baldwin Arena, which is smaller than some Colorado high school gyms. The Owls got their nickname when their Boca Raton, Fla., campus was designated a burrowing owl sanctuary in 1971.

The San Diego State Aztecs are the first Mountain West Conference team to ever win its region and advance to the Final Four.

The other Final Four matchup features the newcomer Miami Hurricanes, who for many years were better known for the creative antics and clever signs of their rowdy student section, Storm Surge, than the team’s achievements. Not this year. Now the student section has been renamed The Eye in deference to its Category 5 hoopsters.

All these underdogs embody exactly what is most captivating about March Madness: everyone has a shot, whether it is universities with undergraduate enrollments of 30,000 or private colleges with enrollments of 3,300. State colleges, private colleges, historically Black schools, massive powerhouse universities all come together in a true melting pot for a month. And the teams that play the best basketball, despite pedigree, endowments, multi-million dollar coaches or storied histories, are the ones that advance.

Our mayoral races have been similar exercises in leveling the playing field and seeing first timers participate this year. At one point Denver’s race had 17 candidates on the ballot and four write-ins, and Colorado Springs had 12. These enormous fields have drawn plenty of complaints from overwhelmed voters trying to sort through them all, but I think they are a good sign that the American Dream is very much alive and kicking. These wide open races suggest to me that people of all classes, races and backgrounds believe they can dream the dream of leading their city.

Denver’s race is a master class in diversity. Nine of the 16 remaining candidates are Latino, Black, Native American or multiracial. Five are women. Candidates include a former boxer, a university prof, a builder who grew up in public housing, a state representative, an investment banker, an IT professional, a former gang member turned activist, a secretary who grew up in Germany, a legislative leader who grew up on a farm, a former high school teacher turned author turned CEO of a foundation, an academic who works with a theater group creating plays about political issues, a grassroots activist, an Afghan vet with a degree from Harvard, a contractor, a city council member, a former CEO of the Denver Chamber, a cybersecurity expert and a ballet dancer and singer songwriter.

Colorado Springs has two Black candidates, two Latino and one woman this year. The candidates include an entrepreneur/minister who immigrated from Nigeria, two small businessmen, a former city councilwoman and a former city councilman, a former CIA security contractor, an electrical engineering contractor, a community advocate, an El Paso County commissioner, the City Council president, a former secretary of state and a professional standup comedian and model.

Talk about America in miniature!

One thing that has attracted a wealth of candidates in Denver is The Fair Elections Fund, which was created to counter some of the inequality spawned by the Citizen’s United Supreme Court ruling that equated campaign donations with free speech. That decision has unleashed so much money into politics it is eroding the very meritocracy we all treasure so much. If fund raising is unlimited, then the candidate from the barrio running on gumption and grassroots has no real chance against the rich candidate who puts a billion dollars of his own money into the campaign.

The Fair Election Fund was an effort at releveling that fundraising playing field.

Created through a 2018 ballot measure, the fund uses taxpayer money to match donations of $50 or less at a ratio of 9 to 1 for candidates who agree to fundraise in lower sums and take contributions only from individuals and small-donor committees.

Though there is no question the fund enabled more candidates with meager resources to get into the race, critics say it’s pushing big spending in the campaign to outside groups that can accept and spend unlimited amounts of money but can’t coordinate with candidates.

Time will tell if the fund needs tweaking to make sure running for mayor is an equal opportunity endeavor.

With so many candidates jumping in, there has been conversation about ranked choice voting, which allows voters to rank their preferred candidates first, second, third, etc. Also called an instant runoff, the vote counting in ranked choice can go several rounds before a winner is picked, kinda like a March Madness bracket. If, no candidate wins an outright majority of first-preference votes, the candidate with the fewest first-preference votes is eliminated. Then all first-preference votes for the failed candidate are eliminated, and a new tally is conducted to determine whether any candidate has won an outright majority of the adjusted voters. The recounting process is repeated until a candidate has won a majority of votes cast.

If we really want to boost turnout, maybe we should just print candidate brackets rather than ballots.

I’ve met all the candidates in both races, and I must admit I’m suffering from Will Rogers syndrome. I haven’t met a one of them I didn’t like. I applaud their willingness to endure the harsh glare of public attention, and hope they all end up serving our communities in some capacity.

Polls show both races pretty wide open still, which means voters are having trouble making up their minds as well. Factor in the margin of error, and just two days out, it’s still anyone’s ballgame. Every last one of the candidates I talked to believed they still had a real shot at winning. Right to the end of this thing, they all kept faith in their dream.

Remember “Hoosiers”, the great basketball movie about a tiny Indiana town winning the state championship against a giant metropolitan school in the everyone-has-a-shot state tournament? My favorite scene occurs right before the final championship game when Coach Gene Hackman brings his team of country boys into the giant city arena for a look around. Their heads swivel and their jaws drop as they take in the thousands of seats in the cavernous stadium.

Coach brings out a stepladder and has his assistant coach measure the height of the rim from the floor. Ten feet, he tells them. Just like the hoop back home. His point is the court basketball is played on and the rules it’s played by are exactly the same no matter how big the arena.

We Americans are at our best -- we Americans are most American --when the height of the hoop is the same for every contestant, in basketball or politics.

I've heard a lot of Washington pundits bemoaning the end of the American Dream and the decline of democracy lately.

You look at the American microcosms of March Madness and our Colorado mayoral races this year and it’s clear these pundits don’t know what they are talking about. From where I sit, the American Dream is just entering its prime.