The more than century-old Manitou Springs Library is set to be vacated in the coming weeks, but plans are in motion to ensure that library operations can return to their original home.
"The library has been a centerpiece (of town), we want it to remain a centerpiece. There is a lot of emotion that goes with the building," Manitou Springs Mayor John Graham said.
Library operations had to find a new location after a civil rights complaint was filed in March because the historic building is not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, a law prohibiting discrimination based on disability. Library services are expected to open in the Manitou Art Center in December.
Since the forced relocation, the city is now getting serious about a long-planned remodel of the building constructed in the early 1900s and funded by Andrew Carnegie. The work would address the building's various accessibility issues and potentially more than double the floor space by adding 3,200 square feet, Graham said. Any remodel would leave the historic façade in place, he said.
To ensure accessibility, construction would need to add an elevator, accessible parking spaces and restrooms, among other changes, Graham said.
The city may pursue remodel plans drafted in 2016 by Roger Thorp, an architect with expertise in remodeling Carnegie libraries, Graham said. The remodel Thorp designed was estimated to cost $2.1 million at the time and costs have gone up since then, Graham said.
One of the possible hurdles to a remodel has been Thorp's death and the dissolution of his firm, Graham said.
But over the last week, the Preserve and Renew our Carnegie Library Task Force, a group of residents, has located an architect who worked with Thorp on the plans and may be able to turn them into construction documents, said Rob Danin, an organizer with the group.
Funding for a library remodel has also long been a challenge for the community, Graham said.
"During the time of fire and floods, we had very little money," he said.
But now some ongoing funding to finance a remodel is available through a .3% sales tax approved by voters in 2019 to fund arts, culture and heritage. The tax could generate about $130,000 to $135,000 for the library over the next 15 years, Graham said. The city has also set aside about $300,000 for a library remodel — funding that came to the city through a bequest and donations, he said.
The task force is also ready to apply for grants and work on a fundraising campaign, once the Manitou Springs City Council formally adopts plans for a library remodel, Danin said.
The building was recently named a finalist for the Colorado's Most Endangered Places list, an honor bestowed by Colorado Preservation Inc., a nonprofit, and a designation that could greatly increase its chances for grant funding, Danin said.
Danin said he is hopeful that construction can start on the building in the next year and be completed within two to three years so that library operations can return.
"This is a need that has to be taken care of," he said. "If we don’t take care of it now, we will lose our library, our Carnegie library forever."