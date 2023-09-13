The Colorado Springs City Council is on its way to annexing 145 acres south of city limits, paving the way for developers to turn the vacant land into neighborhoods with hundreds of new homes as well as commercial, industrial and open space.

The council voted 7-0 on Tuesday, with Councilmen Dave Donelson and Brian Risley absent, to approve the annexation request for the master planned community known as the Villages at Waterview North.

The proposal will come before the board again at a future public meeting for final approval.

Near the Colorado Springs Airport, military installations and other employment centers, developers have previously said they intend to build "an integrated patchwork of residential neighborhoods" that will offer a diverse mix of housing options at the site, located northeast of the Powers Boulevard and Bradley Road intersection in unincorporated El Paso County.

According to a project statement from developer consultant Kimley-Horn, about 800 new multi-family and single-family residential units are planned for the development.

The residential areas and a mix of other industrial, commercial and public uses will be built on about 116 acres of the project site, city staff and developers said Tuesday.

According to a concept plan, housing will be built on 57.5 acres, with 44 acres designated for commercial and industrial uses. The project plans for about 3.5 acres of park space and a little more than 4 acres of open space.

Colorado Springs Planning Supervisor Gabe Sevigny said Tuesday the development meets city requirements for annexation.

A staff presentation said more than 5,000 feet of the proposed project area's perimeter borders city limits, more than the required approximately 2,064 feet for this proposal.

The annexation request also meets a new mandate that Colorado Springs Utilities has at least 128% of the water needed to serve existing city demand as well as projected demand from new properties looking to annex into Colorado Springs.

Representatives for the city-owned utility did not speak at Tuesday's annexation hearing, but the agency's Development Projects Manager Bryan English previously told the Planning Commission when it considered the annexation request July 12 that Colorado Springs Utilities can reliably provide 95,000 acre-feet of water a year to its customers, nearly 4,000 acre-feet-per-year more than required to service this project.

An acre-foot of water can cover an acre of land under a foot of water.

The Utilities board, whose members also serve as the City Council, must recommend approval to extend water service to the property requesting annexation. On May 17, the Utilities board made that recommendation for this project, Sevigny said.

When the Planning Commission reviewed the request in July it voted to include a condition that developers meet an additional requirement to limit noise levels on all residential areas within the concept plan area. Portions of the development are proposed in an aircraft accident potential subzone and airport overlay; some planners said they were concerned about noise levels.

City staff said Tuesday the recommended additional noise reduction requirement creates a new "noise contour," or a line on a map depicting levels of aircraft noise near an airport.

"Trying to create a new contour that doesn't exist would be impossible for staff to try to impose that," Sevigny said.

The City Council's approval on Tuesday ultimately did not include that condition for further noise reduction.

Council President Randy Helms, a non-voting member of the Airport Advisory Commission that reviewed the Villages at Waterview North project, said the board considered the development closely and had no objections.

A March 17 staff report included in meeting documents stated the commission reviewed this project Dec. 14, ahead of the Planning Commission's review in July.

"In my opinion, we don't need this particular input," Helms said.