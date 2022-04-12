Steven Klaffky is El Paso County's interim county attorney, after a unanimous vote of the Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday confirmed the appointment.

Klaffky, who has worked in the County Attorney's Office for 10 years, will officially step in Monday to fill the duties of County Attorney Diana May. She was appointed last month by Gov. Jared Polis to a District Court judgeship in the 4th Judicial District, serving El Paso and Teller counties.

"I will be absolutely humbled and honored to step into (the) position for the time the board needs me to," Klaffky told commissioners Tuesday.

In a county news release last week, Klaffky said his goal while serving in the interim position was to provide a "seamless transition" as May exits the County Attorney's Office and "exceptional legal services" as commissioners seek her permanent replacement.

To avoid conflicts of interest, Klaffky will not apply when the board posts the job, holds interviews or negotiates the terms for May's permanent replacement, county officials said. The position is one of two commissioners directly appoint.

May said Tuesday that Klaffky was the right choice for the job, highlighting his attention to detail and affinity for learning.

"He delves in, he learns things and he finds the most minute detail that's relevant," May said. "His research skills are amazing. He has such a breadth of knowledge. ... I feel very comfortable, very confident that you all selected Steve as being the interim (county attorney])while you search to find a permanent replacement. I know he's going to do a great job for you."

During his tenure in the County Attorney's Office, Klaffky has advised officials on various legal matters, from Colorado Open Records Act requests to the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights; handled contracts, real-estate transactions and land-use matters; and defended the county against state and federal litigation.

Commissioners applauded Klaffky's friendly disposition and trustworthiness.

"It will be fantastic to have someone that I fully trust and know is always giving me thorough advice, no matter how many different questions I throw at you or how many different ways I throw it at you," Commissioner Carrie Geitner told Klaffky. "You always have the answers for me and you always are very thoughtful ... (in) the things that you tell us.

"I have absolute confidence that Steve is the right choice for us," she said.