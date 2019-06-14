John McCain
Caption +

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 16, 2014 file photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., makes comments during a national security roundtable at the Wayne County Veterans Services in Goldsboro, N.C. Hungary's foreign ministry says it has summoned the top American diplomat in Budapest after Sen. John McCain called Prime Minister Viktor Orban a "neo-fascist dictator." (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

 Gerry Broome
Show MoreShow Less

Opponents of President Trump marked his 73rd birthday Friday by making #JohnMcCainDay trend on Twitter to note the feud between the president and the late Republican senator.

Trump was famously critical of McCain, a longtime senator from Arizona and a veteran of the Vietnam War who was held as a prisoner for five years.

Trump said during the 2016 campaign that McCain was not a war hero because he prefers “people who weren’t captured” and repeatedly slammed McCain for his vote against a GOP plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act, continuing his critiques even after McCain’s death.

“I was never a fan of John McCain, and I never will be,” Trump told reporters in March.

Read more at thehill.com.

Hickenlooper, Bennet to share stage in 1st 2020 Democratic presidential debates

Tags

Load comments