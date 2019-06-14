Opponents of President Trump marked his 73rd birthday Friday by making #JohnMcCainDay trend on Twitter to note the feud between the president and the late Republican senator.
Trump was famously critical of McCain, a longtime senator from Arizona and a veteran of the Vietnam War who was held as a prisoner for five years.
Trump said during the 2016 campaign that McCain was not a war hero because he prefers “people who weren’t captured” and repeatedly slammed McCain for his vote against a GOP plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act, continuing his critiques even after McCain’s death.
“I was never a fan of John McCain, and I never will be,” Trump told reporters in March.