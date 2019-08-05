Trump says he wants stronger gun checks but gives no details
Caption +

President Donald Trump speaks about the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in Washington.

 Evan Vucci
Show MoreShow Less

President Donald Trump spoke Monday morning during a press conference and on Twitter after two weekend mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.

Trump says the nation must reform mental health laws to better identify "mentally disturbed individuals" after two mass shootings that killed at least 29 people. Read more here.

Trump also tweeted his assessment about "fake news," which drew a "like" from Denver Broncos general manager John Elway.

2 El Paso victims die at hospital, raising death toll to 22

Tags

Load comments