New Gov. Jared Polis had an encounter with the Legislature’s Joint Budget Committee the other day. It won’t be his last.
In his first budget request, Polis asked for $253 million to provide full-day kindergarten in every public school district in Colorado.
State Sen. Dominick Moreno, the Commerce City Democrat who heads the JBC, said the panel might find transportation a higher priority than all-day kindergarten.
The JBC consists of three senators and three representatives. The majority party in each branch gets to name two of its members, and the minority party names the third. Because Democrats won control of both chambers in November, they have four members on this session’s JBC, and the Republicans have two.
Since Polis is a Democrat, too, you might expect him to have no problems with the JBC. But it’s not that simple. The JBC traditionally plays down partisanship. The six members spend so much time together that they develop camaraderie and loyalty to the committee. Ideally, they work together to enforce good budgeting principles rather than pursue partisan agendas.
We’ll soon find out how that works this session.
The JBC, created in 1959, is the only legislative committee with a large, full-time professional staff. It occupies a suite of offices in the Legislative Services Building, just south of the Capitol. The committee begins working on the budget in November, two months before the Legislature begins its January to May session.
The JBC is supposed to start with the governor’s proposed budget, but a lot of stories and jokes are told about how little attention that fiscal handiwork receives. One legend, never verified, holds that a JBC chairman of yore, upon receiving the governor’s budget, publicly and unceremoniously threw it in the wastebasket. The governor’s budget has as much status in the Capitol as “a child’s letter to Santa Claus,” one observer said.
The JBC is revered because it has built a tradition of budget expertise that few legislators dare challenge. And it’s feared because it can shape department and lobbyist budget requests to its liking, cutting them severely if it wishes.
Former Colorado Springs Republican state Sen. Mike Bird recalled a photograph in one hearing room of Woodmen of the World, their axes at the ready. This was where budget requests got “chopped.” One day, the JBC found that someone had painted “blood” in red ink dripping from those axes.
The JBC begins December with revenue estimates, as it can only spend the tax revenue the state collects. By February, it is setting figures, writing into the budget how much money can be spent on each item. The result is the “Long Bill,” a massive document that goes to the House and Senate for approval.
Two developments have somewhat weakened the JBC’s influence in recent years. Term limits have caused higher turnover, as experienced committee members are forced to leave after eight years in office. This loss of expertise has enhanced the power of the governor’s and the JBC’s budget staff.
And as money for state services has dwindled under TABOR, the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, the JBC has mainly had to cut programs rather than expand them. “I would love to be on the powerful JBC and hand out wads of cash to every constituency,” one representative from Boulder said years ago. “But we don’t have wads of cash.”
The JBC has a fiscally conservative effect on the Legislature, no matter which party is in power. Its emphasis is on sound budget practices and spending only what the state gets in taxes. It likes to save money, too. And as Polis likely will learn, the JBC can deny or modify a governor’s spending requests.
Polis has a good chance of winning substantial funding for all-day kindergarten, thanks to a state budget surplus. But he and the Legislature will have to find new money for transportation and more accessible health care. Polis and the JBC will meet again.
Tom Cronin and Bob Loevy are political scientists at Colorado College.