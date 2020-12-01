The city of Colorado Springs wants to know: What would you do with $5 million to help the community?
The millions in annual federal funding expected next year is meant to help address homelessness, build affordable housing, support businesses and improve infrastructure in low-income neighborhoods.
It's an extensive list at any time, but city staff believes the needs in those areas have intensified and changed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and they want to hear from residents to help meet next year's needs, said Barb Van Hoy, policy analyst for the Colorado Springs Community Development Department.
"We want to be as strategic as possible, so the funds go where they are most needed," she said.
City officials are expecting a wave of evictions once the statewide moratorium on them ends and are planning to help fund nonprofits that can house residents with a portion of the $5 million, Van Hoy said. The city also received about $5 million in emergency federal funding earlier this year and some of those funds could also help with the housing needs, she said.
"The biggest concern is the potential for a huge wave of newly homeless people," Van Hoy said.
The city may also shift some of the funding from business façade improvements to more fundamental economic support to help keep businesses open, she said.
The shortage of affordable housing continues to be an acute problem and city officials expect to maintain funding for new housing construction through the crisis, Van Hoy said. The city has an ambitious goal of building or preserving 1,000 affordable housing units each year through 2023 and funding for those projects will be preserved, she added.
While the city expects to continue partnering with some of the major nonprofits in town, such as the Springs Rescue Mission, it also wants to find any new service providers that it could help fund. The city can help nonprofits apply for the federal funds if needed, Van Hoy said.
Those interested in weighing in on how the $5 million is spent can provide feedback during a virtual event from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through the meeting link tinyurl.com/COSAction21.
Residents can also text their suggestions to 719-838-5204. Once residents respond, they will get a link to a short survey as well.