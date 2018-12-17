EAGLE • This is the time of year Janet Jordan dreads: open enrollment on individual and small-group health insurance markets and the inevitably rising prices on Colorado’s Obamacare exchange.
“Every year when I go through this, I have employees expressing anger and upset and spouses expressing anger and upset,” Jordan said. “It’s not easy to pick the plan and then tell your employees how little you’re going to be able to contribute to it for their families.”
Jordan runs Heartwood Custom Woodworks, an Eagle flooring and cabinetry company that she and her husband, Carl, founded in 1992.
She said she has to offer some insurance subsidy to find and retain workers in an increasingly tight labor market. But Heartwood can only pay half of the insurance for their 15 or so employees, and nothing for their families.
“It’s the anti-benefit. It truly is, because insurance never goes down. It always goes up,” Jordan said. “Even before all of this (cost turmoil), we were experiencing 20, 25 percent increases (in premiums) every year as a small business, and it’s always been that way. It’s an anti-benefit because it used to be when you offered a benefit, it was a very positive thing.”
Self-employed people and small businesses across the country have borne the brunt of rampant health-insurance cost increases since the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, kicked in fully in 2014.
Republican attempts to repeal the ACA failed in 2017, and critics say the GOP has worked since to undermine the law with encouragement from President Donald Trump. Now Democrats, buoyed by 2018 midterm election victories, have promised to stabilize Obamacare and expand Medicaid.
But that’s all a lot of noise across much of rural Colorado, where only one or two ACA coverage options usually are available, and plans for a family of five can run north of $2,000 a month.
In mountain-resort counties, everything from groceries to gas to housing costs significantly more than along the Front Range. It can be difficult for a family of five to live on $117,680, the income cap ($48,560 for individuals) to qualify for ACA tax credits that subsidize insurance.
In Eagle County, home of ritzy Vail and Beaver Creek, the only ACA options are Anthem and Kaiser. Before tax credits, a “bronze” Kaiser plan — an individual plan with lower premiums but higher co-pay costs and often higher deductibles — costs about $2,200 a month for a family of five, and a similar Anthem plan runs more than $2,900. Their deductibles exceed $6,500.
In Denver, the cheapest similar coverage for that family of five is a Bright Health Bronze Plan for just under $1,650 a month — the same price as a bronze Kaiser plan in El Paso County, before tax credits.
Connect for Health Colorado — the state exchange for individual health coverage under the ACA — has been touting mere single-digit increases for 2019, but some observers aren’t impressed.
“Some Anthem people here actually got rate decreases, but it’s already ridiculously high,” said broker Bethe Wright of The Wright Insurance Co. in Eagle. “(Obamacare) was unaffordable in 2017; it went up 30 percent in 2018, and it was unaffordable in 2018. Even if it only went up 2 percent in 2019, it was still unaffordable two years ago.”
‘A snowball effect’
While Republicans couldn’t do away with Obamacare, they did strip its individual-mandate tax penalties in their tax reform package. Those penalties were intended to bring more healthy people into the pool of insured Americans and thus bring down the average cost of health coverage.
Supporters of Obamacare say the GOP move sabotaged the program and will drive up costs for millions .
The U.S. Supreme Court upheld the original ACA as constitutional. But since the rollback of individual-mandate penalties, a Texas-led federal lawsuit backed by 20 elected GOP officials around the country sought to have Obamacare and its protections for people with pre-existing health conditions deemed unconstitutional.
A federal judge ruled in favor of that lawsuit Friday, but the law will remain in place until a ruling on appeals and potentially by the U.S. Supreme Court.
So Wright this year stopped signing people up for Obamacare and instead is selling USHEALTH Group plans underwritten by Freedom Life.
The plans are considerably cheaper than Obamacare, with no danger of tax penalties in 2019. But they're not ACA-compliant and can deny applicants with pre-existing conditions.
Wright said one of her clients recently obtained a USHEALTH plan for four family members for $1,350 a month, but one child was denied for a moderate case of scoliosis, a curvature of the spine. Although the condition did not require the surgery, the family had to obtain a separate, catastrophic-coverage Obamacare plan from Kaiser for $250 a month.
Wright says a family like that pulling out of Obamacare will lead to more ACA rate increases.
“It’s all a snowball effect,” she said. “Health insurance is cyclical, so in a couple of years we’re going to see the impact of healthy people getting out of the Obamacare pool because they can qualify on non-compliant plans and not have to worry about the tax penalties.”
Eagle County has nearly 3,000 people on the individual insurance market, and the state has nearly 500,000. Unchecked, their rates — after a brief respite in 2019 from runaway increases — will start going up precipitously again, Wright predicted, and that’s bad for entrepreneurs and small businesses.
Some of her clients — real-estate agents, mortgage brokers and self-employed resort-area workers — can’t predict their income , so they could face repayment and IRS penalties if they take tax credits to offset their massive Obamacare premiums but then go over the income caps.
“It’s almost like you’re afraid to be successful, and that should not be the American way for small businesses,” Wright said. “It’s the American success story gone wrong. Don’t show any income; don’t be successful; don’t be proud of making money. There’s just too much government control when you’re having to work within that number time frame.”
Jordan said she fears one of her employees might forgo insurance in 2019, a scary proposition in event of a major illness or injury.
As she tries to hire people, she said, she finds the best prospects are married to someone in local government, because those jobs have the best health-insurance benefits.
“If the government employees, all the way up to the top, if they had to swim the same lane as the rest of us, that would solve everything,” she said. “If governments had to start looking on Nov. 1 and deciding what plans they were going to sign up for and contribute the same amount of money to get their employees covered … things would change.”
‘You’ve got to administer it’
State Rep. Dylan Roberts, D-Eagle, is a deputy district attorney in Eagle and Routt counties, the 5th Judicial District. Having knocked on hundreds of doors during his campaign, he’s keenly aware of the issue.
“Something has to happen, or else the stratification of Eagle County’s socioeconomics is going to become even more stark really fast," Roberts said, "because we’re losing those people in the middle who want to live here and want to start families here and want to be part of a productive middle class, but they can’t make it work because of health insurance costs.”
A bill Roberts ran in the last legislative session would have funded a hard look at a public insurance option, allowing people to buy into a state plan at competitive rates, aiming to drive down private insurance prices and force transparent pricing for prescription drugs and medical procedures.
“Transparency is a place to start so that people can start having choices and answers as to why the prices are going up, and it might actually help insurance companies with controlling their costs. But if we’re ever going to actually reduce monthly premiums for people, it’s got to start with having more choices in the insurance market,” he said.
Roberts’ bill passed out of the Democrat-controlled House but died in the Republican-controlled Senate last session. Now Dems control both chambers.
Colorado Attorney General-elect Phil Weiser said attorneys general in several states are defending the ACA and its protections for pre-existing conditions. As Republicans continue to try to undermine Obamacare, Weiser said, he’ll be among state AGs defending it.
“A number of state AGs will be watching and be ready to say to the federal government, ‘You’ve got to administer this law. You don’t get to undo it because you don’t like it. You had your chance to repeal it, you didn’t, so you’ve got to administer it,’” he said.
“States do have some flexibility and role in implementing the law. We need to take full advantage of our flexibility and autonomy to do the best we can in Colorado to make it work and, insofar as we can encourage competition and innovation through the ACA, I’m a big fan of that,” said Weiser, who worked in the Obama administration Justice Department when the ACA was passed.
Much of what Colorado will do about health insurance depends on Gov.-elect Jared Polis, who voted for Obamacare in 2010 as a congressman from Boulder and has spoken favorably about universal health care.
During the campaign, Polis advocated extending Medicare-style benefits to everyone and creating a partnership with other western states to “pioneer a groundbreaking regional multi-state consortium to offer a common-payer system in the West to reduce prices, expand coverage and improve the quality of care.”
“We’re still in discussions with the new (Polis) administration coming in and what they want to do," Roberts said. "But I’m pursuing both tracks (cost transparency and a public option). For Eagle County, the mountain region and Colorado in general, the biggest issue is the lack of choice, and so a public option is a great way to give people here a choice of health insurance options.”
‘Fix the broken system’
While Democrats in Congress have prioritized health care since the party reclaimed the House Nov. 6 for the first time in eight years, the GOP-controlled Senate appears unlikely to play ball — especially since Majority Leader Mitch McConnell expressed support for the Texas lawsuit.
Even Colorado’s U.S. senators are split on how best to fix the nation's failing health-care and insurance system.
Gardner this session introduced legislation to again delay the Health Insurance Tax, essentially a sales tax on Obamacare plans to pay for administering the law. The tax, suspended for 2019, is expected to collect $16 billion that its opponents say will be passed on to consumers if it’s reinstated in 2020.
“This is simply a tax that is being passed on to consumers ... small businesses bear the overwhelming majority of the cost of the tax,” said Stop the HIT spokeswoman Clare Krusing, whose organization represents a national coalition of small businesses.
Another suspension of the HIT would save consumers about $420 a year each in Colorado, Krusing said.
“When you have a tax like the Health Insurance Tax that does exponentially increase by billions and billions each year, it really is the most backwards policy when you’re trying to make coverage affordable for the people who need it most,” she added.
Gardner also has introduced legislation to make it easier for rural hospitals to recruit and hire physicians, and he’s working on telehealth policies to give people in rural areas better access to health-care professionals.
“Politics can’t get in the way of attempts to fix Colorado’s rising health-care costs in both rural and urban communities across the state, and I’m confident proposals I’ve introduced to delay the Health Insurance Tax and to make it easier for rural hospitals to hire physicians will pick up support, as it’s clear we need to take steps to fix the broken system,” he said.
Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet, a member of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP), last year introduced Medicare-X with Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., a public option aimed at offering more choice and competition.
Initially it would only address areas with a shortage of insurers or higher costs due to a lack of competition, but eventually the plan would be offered nationwide.
“We must take meaningful action to rein in health-care costs,” Bennet said via a spokeswoman. “I’m hopeful we can make progress to reduce costs and increase competition in the marketplace – and one of the most effective ways to do this is with Medicare-X.”
Bennet also is working with Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., on bipartisan legislation to protect patients from surprise medical bills, a major issue in Colorado.
“Increasing transparency is one of the most important steps we must take to improve our health care system,” Bennet said. “Patients deserve to know how much they are paying for health-care services and procedures at the point of care. I’ll keep working with my colleagues to find bipartisan solutions like this to lower costs and improve patient care.”