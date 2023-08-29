Representatives from the Town of Monument held a listening session Tuesday evening to weigh if there was interest for the residents of Gleneagle to have their community annexed into Monument.

It didn't take a good listener to discern that there is no interest.

Every resident who spoke was against the annexation, with the opposition ranging from disinterest to anger.

"I am not inspired by what the Town of Monument has done with the downtown area," Gleneagle resident Peggy Sherick said. "I don't want to join this party.

"What I'm seeing is, the Town of Monument has allowed developers and builders to infest this town like locusts."

Other commenters expressed similarly negative views, with one calling Monument "overextended and out of control." Others expressed concern that an annexation would be a water grab.

The Monument contingent of Town Manager Mike Foreman, Mayor Mitch LaKind, Fire Chief Andy Kovacs, Police Chief Patrick Regan and Assistant Public Works Director Jermiah Reichert presented facts and figures related to what annexation would mean, both pro and con, for Gleneagle residents, who are currently in unincorporated El Paso County.

LaKind and other staff said they had fielded inquiries about annexation over recent months and decided to hold the listening session to gauge if the interest was genuine and widespread.

"The staff has been working on this for a while with other governmental agencies," Foreman said. "We decided, 'let's stop talking about this among ourselves and talk to the citizens and see what they want.' Is this a real thing; is this something they want to do?

"We heard tonight exactly what they don't want to do. That gives us direction so we can start working on other things."

Since annexation would only go forward if Monument was approached by the residents of Gleneagle, the topic, at least for now, is a dead end.