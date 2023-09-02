Though there is a chance 2024 will be the third straight presidential election featuring Donald Trump as the Republican nominee, the people voting in the election will be tremendously different than the people who voted when he first ran.

As pollster Celinda Lake and documentary film producer Mac Heller recently pointed out in a thought-provoking column, “The candidates might not be changing — but the electorate has.”

For the first time, Gen Z and Millennials combined could account for as many votes next year as Baby Boomers and those older, which have made up a majority of voters for decades.

From 2016, when Trump first ran, to 2024, 32 million new young voters will have become eligible to vote, while more than 20 million older voters will have passed away. That means the number of Gen Z voters, born in the late 1990s through the early 2010s, will have advanced by a net 52 million against older voters such as baby boomers and the Silent Generation, Heller and Lake point out.

That could mark a historic tipping point for politics.

How is Gen Z different from the baby boomers? About 48% of Gen Z voters identify as people of color, while the boomers they’re replacing are 72% White.

“What sets Gen Z apart is … they are growing up in a much more racially and ethnically diverse cohort,” Melissa Deckman, the chief executive officer of the nonpartisan Public Religion Research Institute and the author of a forthcoming book on the generation, told The Atlantic.

Gen Z voters are on track to be the most educated group in history.

Expect Gen Z women to speak with a bigger voice in coming elections because they account for a higher percentage of college grads in their generation than men do, and college graduates have the highest voting rates.

Gen Z is also the least religious generation in our history.

They’ve also grown up amid horrific gun violence.

And mental illness and mental health are a much more prominent piece of their lives than in earlier generations.

But here’s the biggest difference: Party politics are not what drive Gen Z.

At all.

Donald Trump is not a deciding factor for them in how they make up their minds. In poll after poll, Gen Z voters say their motivation is not a party or candidate. Issues are what animate them. They are much more policy driven than their more partisan elders, and they do vote.

According to a new report, 78% of Gen Z voters considered it important to address systemic racism, 50% say school safety and security are their biggest issue and 29% said abortion and reproductive rights were the issue they were most concerned about.

“Gen Z are values-first voters, which is why it’s critical that anyone seeking to engage with them invest in listening and understanding their lives today — and the circumstances in which they were raised,” Della Volpe, director of polling at the Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics, said in a press release accompanying the new report. “Even at this early age, Gen Z has shown itself to be a generation of pragmatic problem-solvers — and no political party should take their vote or participation for granted.”

I’ve had several conversations lately with political thinkers who are convinced that politics is rapidly moving past party-centrism in significant ways. Call it the After Party. And many believe parties are to blame for the demise of their own authority, having pushed Americans into such polarized camps that younger voters often see them as a hindrance to democracy.

Take Colorado, for instance. Political scientists Tom Cronin and Robert Loevy recently pointed out in our pages that nearly 50% of Colorado voters now consider themselves unaffiliated, by far the biggest voting bloc in the state.

From 2010 to 2023, Democratic voters have decreased 6%, Republicans have lost 10.8% of their voters, and unaffiliateds have risen 16.7%, Loevy and Cronin found.

Understanding this change, I would argue, is the key to successful candidacies in the future.

The new politics deals in words like community, stewardship, sharing and collaboration, Lake and Heller believe. ”That’s the new patriotism, and young voters believe that approach will solve problems more effectively than what they’ve seen over the past two decades,” they wrote.

How might unaffiliated voters exert their influence more in the future? Some political thinkers in Colorado are already talking about the idea of making all our statewide races, including the governor's race, nonpartisan races like the mayor's races are in Denver and Colorado Springs. That could dramatically change who runs and the way politics is practiced in our state. No more Democrats versus Republicans in our elections.

Colorado Springs is Exhibit A for how things might change.

Mayor Yemi Mobalade of Colorado Springs is a new kind of politician practicing a new kind of politics. He aligns emphatically with neither Democrats nor Republicans. He is a self-identified independent in a town that has long considered itself a conservative bastion.

“There’s a new way politics can be done,” Mobolade said in his victory speech in June. “And that starts today.”

Mobolade, an immigrant born in Nigeria who first came to the United States in 1996, said his victory shows that Colorado Springs voters are "hungry for a new type of leadership."

"The hunger is for a vision that transcends political party lines. The tiredness and frustration in our city and in our nation is around partisan divide and the fighting that happens," he said. "People are just ready for a new type of leadership that puts our quality of life ahead of party politics.

In a visit to our newsroom in Colorado Springs recently, he said he was already putting his campaign promise of a new kind of politics into practice.

“We’re doing it. We’re bringing folks together for the good of our city,” Mobalade said

When working on one of his first big projects, a November ballot initiative to divert TABOR refunds to the building of a new police academy, “I was able to convene two of the best political operatives who have typically run against each other in terms of opposing campaigns, and now they are working together.”

In his Team of Rivals approach, he’s also enlisted two of his biggest opponents in the election, Sallie Clark and Wayne Williams, to help with initiatives in his new administration.

He recently kicked off a number of “solutions teams" of community leaders versed in four areas: housing, infrastructure, public safety and economic vitality.

Wayne Williams is the chair of the infrastructure team. When Mobolade walked into the kickoff meeting for the group, he gave Williams a big bear hug.

“And I could just feel the people around me saying, ‘What is going on?’”

Mobalade believes the wisdom of his vehemently nonpartisan approach is that each one of these leaders he enlists carry their own influence in the city. “As I welcome them to the table, I also am welcoming a segment of the community to the table.”

I’m guessing that message was music to the ears of Gen Z voters here.

And I’m guessing Gen Z voters around the country would like to hear more such music in the presidential campaign that just whomped into a higher gear with the recent Republican debate.

And though I have no idea who will win the presidential election of 2024, I'm pretty sure Gen Z will make its voice heard loud and clear.