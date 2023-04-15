Some members of the media are calling it the Super Bowl of libel law.

It’s Colorado-based Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation case against Fox News, which goes to trial in Delaware Monday. Dominion sued Fox Corp. and Fox News in 2021, accusing them of ruining its reputation by broadcasting false claims that the company's voting machines were used to rig the outcome of the 2022 election in favor of Joe Biden.

Dominion supplies its voting systems to dozens of Colorado counties among more than 1,900 local governments across the country.

The trial is considered a test of whether Fox abandoned ethical journalism in an effort to cater to what its audience wanted: the false storyline that the election was stolen from Donald Trump.

Fox’s argument is that coverage of the vote-rigging claims was simply news reporting, protected by the First Amendment’s guarantee of press freedom. Their lawyers say the president’s lawyers were making the claims and Fox was just repeating their statements, as journalists do every day.

The case is a fascinating moment in the history of journalism because it tackles a larger question for our internet age: are journalists responsible for telling the truth? In a flood of disinformation, infinite news choices and cat videos, is anyone responsible for telling the truth? When people can shop around endlessly for what they want to hear rather than reckoning with one single truth, where is the common ground we need for a functioning civil society?

I spoke to attorney Steve Zansberg, Colorado’s resident expert on First Amendment Law, who explained to me some of the background of press law at play in the case.

Fox is arguing that they are protected by something called the “doctrine of neutral reportage” that says the press has to be allowed to state what the president of the United States is saying, whether it is true or not, because the public is entitled to know when public officials or even celebrities say things.

“Say that Joe Biden says that Kamala Harris tried to murder Jill Biden with a knife, and we know for a fact that Kamala Harris was overseas, and Jill Biden wasn’t in the White House,” Zansberg said, “The public is entitled to know that the president of the United States has lost his mind, and is spouting these crazy untruths.”

Zansberg says, however, the key word of the doctrine is “neutral.”

“You have to be neutral, you can’t adopt the insanity and the falsity and put it forth as your own view,” Zansberg said. “You’re no longer just repeating what someone says, and identifying it as so, you’re embracing it and saying it is true.”

The primary question jurors will be asked is whether Fox embraced the lie. If a media outlet knowingly spreads information they knew to be false or recklessly disregarded the truth, that likely meets the standard of "actual malice" required for Dominion to prevail in a defamation case.

Fox never added the caveat to their reporting, as so many news outlets did, including ours, that said there was no evidence to support Trump’s allegations.

“Fox News personnel were saying these things in their own words, not just in a dispassionate interview,” Zansberg points out. “I can’t find another news network or news outlet whose major stars got on stage at rallies for presidential candidates, took the podium next to Donald Trump and urged his rally attendees to vote for this guy and do whatever they can to get him elected. Name me another news personality that you have ever seen get on stage at a political rally alongside a political candidate and then continue to claim being a news reporter.”

Fox stars Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Jeanine Pirro were all invited on stage and spoke from the podium at Trump rallies.

“We have to be able to draw lines and say there are differences between news reporters and the notion of neutral reportage and folks who are just spouting,” Zansberg argues. “And behind the scenes, these Fox stars are saying 'I don’t believe a word of this. But we have to go with this or we’re going to lose everyone to ONA and other media outlets.'"

If Fox knew the claims were false, as multiple statements gathered by Dominion lawyers show, and continued to report them as true, then they are in trouble.

“It’s pretty clear cut,” Zansberg concludes.

So why hasn’t Fox settled the case yet? Why is it going to court?

Probably because showing actual malice is a rare and difficult thing, thanks to an earlier libel case, New York Times versus Sullivan.

In that 60-year-old case, The Times was sued over a full-page ad from a civil rights committee that accused Southern officials of mistreating Martin Luther King Jr. and other peaceful protesters. Some of the statements in the ad were false.

The case went all the way to the Supreme Court, which unanimously ruled in 1964 that public officials must establish “actual malice” before recovering damages, establishing a high bar for defamation to protect the “profound national commitment to the principle that debate on public issues should be uninhibited, robust, and wide-open, and that it may well include vehement, caustic, and sometimes unpleasantly sharp attacks on government and public officials.” The Times won, in other words.

Some protectors of the freedom of the press worry that a Fox loss could open the floodgates of suits against journalists and erode the protections of the Sullivan ruling, chilling aggressive accountability and investigative reporting.

But Zansberg doesn’t think so.

“Assuming the jury unanimously finds, by the requisite ’clear and convincing evidence,’ that Fox News personnel spewed knowing falsehoods about Dominion’s voting machine equipment and is therefore liable, no member of the news media who does not do the same has anything to fear for seeking out the truth and reporting it,” he said. “The type of 'honest mistakes' that happen literally every day in breaking news coverage will not be subject to financial exposure as a result of such a verdict.”

But could this revisionist Supreme Court revisit the Sullivan decision?

Justice Clarence Thomas has been on a tear lately, saying that the Sullivan ruling was made up out of whole cloth, much like Roe v. Wade. Thomas has said he thinks Sullivan is responsible for the spread of falsehoods online and in cable news and should be overturned.

But Zansberg doesn’t think there is an appetite from enough of the justices — four is required to take such a case — to do so. Only Thomas.

My dearest hope is that the trial this week will prompt Fox and other media outlets to rededicate themselves to objectivity, truth-telling, and “neutral reportage,” and keep faith that their business models will follow.

If not, I fear we’re in for even more difficult times ahead.

An icon of the Fox empire himself warns us of what might come.

In the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, when armed soldiers were still on the grounds, it was none other than James Murdoch, the younger son of Rupert Murdoch, owner of Fox, who gave an interview saying, “The sacking of the Capitol is proof positive that what we thought was dangerous was indeed, very, very much so.

“Those outlets that propagate lies to their audience have unleashed insidious and uncontrollable forces that will be with us for years.”