Fountain officials will host a public town hall meeting Monday evening to discuss a potential sales tax increase that could fund over $50 million in road maintenance and expansion projects.

The city is considering asking residents to join the Pikes Peak Regional Transportation Authority, which collects a 1% sales tax that pays for some of the region’s largest road extensions, maintenance and expansion. Despite being the region’s second largest municipality, Fountain is not a member of the PPRTA, whose tax revenues currently benefit Colorado Springs, El Paso County, Manitou Springs, Green Mountain Falls, Ramah and Calhan.

Each of the current PPRTA members recently approved Fountain's request for membership, and the question is now likely to go before Fountain voters on the November ballot.

A city survey of 741 registered Fountain voters in March found that a majority of respondents — 59% — are in favor of the tax increase that comes with joining PPRTA due to perceived poor road quality and minimal cost to taxpayers, but those opposed said they believed the city must live within its means, just as residents must.

The city’s Finance Department estimates that Fountain residents pay over $1.2 million in sales tax that is not returned to the city, because it is not a PPRTA member.

If residents were to pass the potential ballot measure, a 1% sales tax rate could generate an estimated $3.8 million annually that would go to the PPRTA; however, Fountain would receive $3.5 million in return for street capital projects and over $2 million for maintenance, survey documents show.

The Fountain City Council approved a first reading of the proposal's ballot language on July 25, and a second reading and vote is expected on Aug. 22.

Monday's meeting will be held at Fountain City Hall at 6 p.m.