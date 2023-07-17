John Suthers has a lot of interesting stories to tell.

So he did, all in one place — his sixth book, a memoir titled, "All This I Saw and Part of It I Was."

"In many ways, I'm a pretty boring guy," the former Colorado Springs mayor, who left office June 6 after serving for eight years in the role, said from a downtown coffee shop Friday morning. "I've been married to the same woman for 47 years. I've never climbed any high mountains, gone to space or anything like that. I've been very lucky to have very interesting jobs. ... Through the help of a lot of people, I've been able to live the life I intended to live. Not very many people can say that."

Suthers started writing his 20-chapter account about 12 years ago, when he was still serving as Colorado's attorney general. He's lived his entire life in Colorado Springs, but when he worked in Denver, he'd stay at a condominium during the week.

"I'd come back from an event, it might be 8:30 p.m. or something like that, and I would write for a couple of hours ... about my life, the things that I found through my life that people thought were most interesting," he said.

The memoir follows the cases, stories and history Suthers lived during his tenure as district attorney for Colorado's 4th Judicial District, covering El Paso and Teller counties; U.S. attorney for Colorado; the state attorney general; and Colorado Springs mayor.

"I'm a big history buff. I've had the opportunity to live through and observe a great deal of history in Colorado Springs and the state of Colorado. I think it may be valuable to people, at some point in time, to (say), 'Well, here's the mayor's explanation of how this came about,' or 'Here's the attorney general's explanation as to how this came about,'" he said.

The book also details a moving personal story, how he was adopted as an infant but lost both of his adoptive parents at a young age.

When his adoptive father died of a heart attack when Suthers was just 15 years old, it changed his life.

"I think kids that suffer trauma at that point in time can kind of go two directions. I became a complete nerd. I just buckled down on studying and it was an early confrontation with mortality that caused me to think about what I want to do with my life. I became very focused on living a life with purpose and consequence," he said Friday.

The former mayor also recounts the circumstances leading to his eventual identification of both of his birth parents well into his adulthood, eventually allowing him to be in contact with four of his 11 half-siblings.

The book has so far sold about 1,000 copies and reception has been good, Suthers said.

Readers will have a chance to purchase a copy of the memoir and chat with Suthers at upcoming book signing events in Colorado Springs:

• Noon-4 p.m., July 22, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 719-419-7660.

• Noon-3 p.m. July 23, Poor Richard's Bookstore, 320 N. Tejon St.; poorrichardsbookstore.com.

• Noon-3 p.m. July 30, Barnes & Noble, 1565 Briargate Blvd.; stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/2863.