The Bradley Heights Metropolitan District 2 plans to formally ask the Colorado Springs City Council later this month to authorize the district to use eminent domain so it can complete building an intersection at Bradley and Marksheffel roads.

The district needs to obtain two parcels — one about 3.19 acres and the other about 0.59 acres — to finish building the intersection that will provide access into the several hundred-acre Bradley Heights development on the city's southeast side, Planning and Community Development Assistant Director Mike Tassi told the council during a work session Monday.

The metro district cannot use eminent domain without prior written consent of the City Council, he said.

Meeting documents state El Paso County in 1986 acquired the section of Marksheffel Road adjacent to the intersection by deed from L-P Associates and then conveyed that land to the city in September 2022, but the deed did not include a small "gap area" on the west side of Marksheffel Road needed to complete the intersection, Tassi said Monday.

L-P Associates is now defunct and the metropolitan district hasn't been able to successfully negotiate with company owners the purchase of the property, Bradley Heights Metropolitan District Manager Kevin Walker told the council.

The metro district intends to make a fair market value offer on the property based on an appraisal the district is currently working to complete, he said.

The City Council is expected to formally vote on the request at its regular meeting on July 25.