The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is facing a lawsuit brought by a man who alleges he was attacked by a “psychotic” cellmate after deputies refused to move him to another location during his time at the county jail last year.

According to the complaint filed on June 23, Phillip Jensen, 42, was placed in a cell as a pretrial detainee on June 26, 2021, with another inmate, Donnie Neu, who was exhibiting “obvious” signs of florid psychosis as he was hallucinating and “talking to people only (he) could see.”

Jensen alleges that Neu began to threaten him because Neu said he was trying to join a gang and that he could only associate with members of that gang. Neu reportedly told Jensen that he would assault him if Jensen did not remove himself to another cell.

Jensen said he then “repeatedly” reported threats of an “imminent serious assault” to deputies Sean Myers and Michael Anderson, but that they refused his requests to move cells. He alleges that Neu also told the deputies of his plans to assault Jensen.

Myers and Anderson are named as defendants in the case, documents show, because they reportedly violated Jensen’s “constitutional rights.” Sheriff Joseph Roybal and the Sheriff’s Office itself are also listed as defendants because they are “responsible for the oversight, supervision, discipline and training” of the deputies.

The Sheriff’s Office is unable to comment on pending litigation, spokesperson Cassandra Sebastian said.

Neu then allegedly “smashed” a food tray into Jensen’s face and “slammed” his face into a sink, fracturing his orbital bone and causing a concussion that led to a seizure later that evening. A third deputy reportedly found Jensen on the floor “mid-seizure,” and medical staff reported Jensen’s different pupil sizes, broken orbital and signs of strangulation, documents allege.

In the complaint, Jensen noted that inmates may purposely falsely report imminent threats, and said the county jail’s “established” practice is to assume these reports are false and deny requests to be moved. But when threats are perceived to be true, he said, the threatened inmate’s “only recourse” is to notify jail staff.

“(The deputies’) refusal to take … simple and costless action represented deliberate indifference to a known and serious imminent risk to Mr. Jensen’s physical safety,” the complaint reads. “They are therefore liable for the inevitable consequence of their (indifference).”

The complaint also said that a sergeant assigned the misconduct investigation to Anderson, who allegedly failed to interview witnesses, preserve evidence or retain video of Jensen speaking to deputies.

Anderson is no longer employed with the Sheriff’s Office, documents show.

Jensen said that upon being released from custody, he made a formal internal affairs complaint to the Sheriff’s Office that led to a formal investigation. Myers reportedly told investigators that “many inmates use the excuse of fighting to manipulate deputies,” and that he told Jensen and Neu to “resolve the issue like adults without violence.”

The investigation ultimately found that Myers’ actions were consistent with EPSO practices, the complaint said.

According to the complaint, Jensen is seeking "compensatory and punitive damages," attorney fees and “any further relief (the court) deems just and proper,” though the dollar amount was not listed.